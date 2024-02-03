Politico: Czech Republic urges allies to buy shells for Ukraine outside the EU

The EU countries do not produce enough shells to supply Ukraine, so the Czech Republic urged its partners to start making purchases outside the EU. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

According to reports, Kyiv's allies promised to provide the Armed Forces with 1 million rounds of ammunition by March 2024. However, in the face of a shortage, the EU admits that Ukraine will receive only 524,000 shells in the spring, and 1.1 million will be delivered by the end of the year.

When the EU was clarifying its military aid commitments in early 2023, France, the bloc's defense industry leader, insisted that subsidies be focused only on local production and not sent abroad.

At the same time, the newspaper writes, Prague's call raises the possibility that Europe will turn to the armed companies of South Korea, Turkey, and South Africa instead.

By March, the EU will deliver 52% of the promised one million shells to Ukraine