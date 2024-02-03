ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Politico: Czech Republic urges allies to buy shells for Ukraine outside the EU

Politico: Czech Republic urges allies to buy shells for Ukraine outside the EU

The Czech Republic called on its allies to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU due to the low level of shell production in Europe to meet Ukraine's needs.

The EU countries do not produce enough shells to supply Ukraine, so the Czech Republic urged its partners to start making purchases outside the EU. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

According to reports, Kyiv's allies promised to provide the Armed Forces with 1 million rounds of ammunition by March 2024. However, in the face of a shortage, the EU admits that Ukraine will receive only 524,000 shells in the spring, and 1.1 million will be delivered by the end of the year.

When the EU was clarifying its military aid commitments in early 2023, France, the bloc's defense industry leader, insisted that subsidies be focused only on local production and not sent abroad.

At the same time, the newspaper writes, Prague's call raises the possibility that Europe will turn to the armed companies of South Korea, Turkey, and South Africa instead.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Contact us about advertising