By March, the EU will deliver 52% of the promised one million shells to Ukraine

The European Union will deliver half of the promised one million artillery shells to Ukraine by March. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on Friday, February 2, UNN reports .

Details

In March 2023, the EU and its member states pledged to supply Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells within one year. Judging by the information we have received so far, we will deliver 524,000 shells by March, which is 52% of the planned figure said in a statement published on the website of the EU Diplomatic Service.

Borrell emphasized that a fierce battle is taking place on the front line in Ukraine and that Ukrainian soldiers urgently need more ammunition.

We also knew from the very beginning that the goal set last year was very ambitious Borrell said.

The head of European diplomacy emphasized that the reasons for the delay are the global shortage of ammunition, bottlenecks in the supply chain, limited stocks and the time needed for new investments.

He also announced additional supplies of ammunition to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year.

This work is still ongoing. According to the information received from our member states, an additional 631,000 shells will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year. This means that by the end of 2024, we will have delivered more than a million shells Borrell said.

