Thousands of shells for grenade launchers: Lithuania hands over new batch of military aid to Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102450 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129477 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130418 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171878 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169633 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276223 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177906 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167021 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244825 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102114 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 89445 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 86227 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 98530 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 39620 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276223 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244825 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230033 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255479 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241344 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 6751 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129477 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103880 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104001 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120292 views
Thousands of shells for grenade launchers: Lithuania hands over new batch of military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23147 views

As part of a new military aid package, Lithuania has handed over thousands of rounds of ammunition for Carl-Gustaf grenade launchers and the RISE-1 remote detonation system to the Ukrainian army

As part of a new military aid package, Lithuania has handed over a batch of ammunition for Carl-Gustaf grenade launchers to Ukraine . This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, UNN reported.

Details

On February 2, the Lithuanian army transported and handed over thousands of rounds of ammunition for Carl-Gustaf grenade launchers and the RISE-1 remote detonation system to the Ukrainian army

- the agency summarized.

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas emphasized that support for Ukraine is an investment in Lithuania's security. He also said that part of the latest support Vilnius is focusing  on the Ukrainian demining coalition.

For reference

RISE-1 is a Lithuanian intelligent remote explosion initiation system designed for use by the military. Its main function is to safely and timely initiate a connected electronic detonator using wireless signals.

Armored vehicles, shells and missiles for air defense: Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine31.01.24, 13:03 • 24968 views

The system supports up to fifty initiators over a wide area, providing users with flexibility to meet their situational needs. The system components are lightweight and compact. The RISE-1 system is also said to be highly resistant to electronic warfare.

Recall

Ukraine and Lithuania have agreed to cooperate in military-technical projects, focusing on areas such as drones, electronic warfare, and cybersecurity.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

