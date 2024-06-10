Politicians should refrain from public assessments of the trial – head of the committee on freedom of speech.

Politicians should refrain from public assessments of the trial, as this destroys confidence in the entire judicial system. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by the chairman of the Rada Committee on freedom of speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

In his Telegram channel chairman of the Tax Committee of the Rada Daniil Hetmantsev published a post in which he reported that the Bureau of economic security stopped the production of illegal tobacco by Orion Tobacco LLC, cutting out the equipment. "A group of individuals associated with the evil criminal genius Alperin is accused of manufacturing and storing fake excise tax stamps for the purpose of using them in the sale of tobacco products of their own production in the Odessa region. in other words, in stealing the tobacco excise tax from the army," Hetmantsev added.

According to him, the prosecutor filed a motion with the Shevchenko District Court of Kiev to seize the equipment. however, the court session under the chairmanship of Judge Tsitkich does not take place for unknown reasons. Hetmantsev also noted that the same court in the past repeatedly returned the equipment to the owner, "so that he could continue the crime without obstacles." "I am convinced that this time the postponement is due to the fact that a highly respected judge deeply and carefully examines the entire long criminal fate of the instrument of crime in order to make an impartial and fair decision not in favor of the illegal tobacco industry, but in the end in favor of the rule of law. Let's support Judge Tsitkich in his difficult daily defense of the honor of the High title of Judge, and by making him known as an unconditional fighter against organized crime, help him defend this honor! Reposts, Sheri, blessings, praises, hymns, odes, akathists and even inscriptions on fences in honor of Judge Tsitkich are welcome in every possible way!",- urged Hetmantsev.

"From my point of view, politicians should refrain from such assessments (of the judicial process – ed.), because this destroys trust not in one process, but in the entire rule of law system. We may not be satisfied with the court decision, but, especially here we are talking about public figures, until it is adopted, appealed, to give our assessment is to behave irresponsibly," Yurchyshyn said.

He added that a legal assessment of Getmantsev's message in the social network can be made in the legal process. "That is, if representatives of the legal service of the court or lawyers defending the interests of the court will sue and be able to prove that this was done for the purpose of pressure, then in principle we are unlikely to be able to take a different position," he said.

At the same time, according to him, the sphere of social networks in Ukraine, as well as in the whole world, is not regulated, and the recognition of the message as an element of pressure is very difficult. At the same time, Yurchyshyn added that in countries with the rule of law, statements made by public figures in social networks are not desirable.

Retired president of the All-Ukrainian Association of judges Denys Nevyadomsky noted that such appeals of Hetmans violate the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The MP, according to him, in particular calls for interference in the activities of the court, and also violates the presumption of innocence.

Lawyer Dmitry Kasyanenko noted that Getmantsev's message can be regarded as pressure on the judge and influence on his decision. Lawyer Serhiy Lysenko noted that Hetmantsev, through social networks, tries to influence the court through public opinion and assumes the role of a judge, determining which decision of Themis was legal in criminal proceedings on illegal tobacco.

Detectives of the Bureau of economic security of Ukraine conducted searches at the production facilities and warehouses of an enterprise licensed for the official production of tobacco products. The mentioned company is associated with a well-known sub-sanctioned Odessa smuggler Vadim Alperin.