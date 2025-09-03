$41.370.05
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
Publications
Kyiv • UNN

 • 4356 views

Political scientist Ihor Reyterovych outlined key tasks for the parliament and government in the new political season. He emphasized the importance of defense, European integration, and the 2026 budget.

In the new political season, parliamentarians should focus, in particular, on issues related to Ukraine's defense and European integration. For the government of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the first serious test will be the formation of the state budget for 2026. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Ihor Reyterovych in a comment to UNN.

Expectations from the work of people's deputies

Reyterovych believes that parliamentarians will focus on three key things, including issues related to defense.

The first is issues related to defense. They will be key and will not go away. They are more situational in nature, because here it will be necessary to adapt to the conjuncture, to the challenges that the country will face

- said Reyterovych.

Reyterovych believes that an important topic remains Ukraine's fulfillment of its European integration tasks.

The second point is everything related to European integration. Since there are still many unadopted laws that we must adopt, because we have undertaken such obligations and they must be brought to a logical conclusion

- noted Reyterovych.

The political scientist believes that the third topic is the resolution of current issues, primarily related to energy.

The current situation will most likely come down to issues related to energy, to issues related to the state budget deficit. It is not a fact that we will live to the end of the year with what we have now. Perhaps certain changes will still have to be made, as was recently the case

- the political scientist expressed his opinion.

Putin prepares informational alibi for new strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Center for Countering Disinformation02.09.25, 16:52 • 3274 views

In addition, Reyterovych spoke about the preparation of the organization of elections after the lifting of martial law in Ukraine.

It would be good for them to resolve the issue of organizing post-war elections, just in case. Not from the point of view of the date of their holding, but from the point of view of regulatory and legal support. Because this actually takes a lot of time and it would be better to do it now, so that later there would simply be a ready package of documents and we could do it at any moment when there are appropriate conditions for this

- Reyterovych believes.

Reyterovych commented on the draft government action program, which provides for the allocation of funds for social spheres.

In particular, the project provides for the accumulation of at least UAH 25 billion for key community needs from various programs in 2025 and over UAH 50 billion in 2026, free school meals and accessible in-person and distance education.

The Ukrainian government presented 12 priorities for 2026: among the first are security, anti-corruption, and EU accession18.08.25, 12:42 • 3891 view

The government promises more - to do this from the new year. That is, Svyrydenko probably expects that she will be able to somehow prepare a normal budget draft for 2026. How much she will succeed is an open question. Because we are very dependent on Western aid. There may be questions with Western aid, because unlike the Shmyhal government, which could receive money and then say: we will carry out reforms later. Now the situation after the story with NABU and SAP has changed very much. First reforms, then money

- Reyterovych stated.

In media comments on July 25, European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier stated that the next tranche of EU financial assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility mechanism would be smaller than planned due to Kyiv's inability to complete key reforms.

Ukraine planned to receive 4.5 billion euros (5.2 billion dollars) as the fourth tranche, the largest to date, but will instead receive 3.05 billion euros (3.5 billion dollars).

As a result, on August 8, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the EU Council had decided to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility.

There may not be enough funds for this (social spheres - ed.). If the government starts taking from other promising areas, for example, from defense, then I think that the current Verkhovna Rada will not support this initiative. Our deputies, of course, are not very subjective, but they are not suicidal to engage in such things

- said Reyterovych.

NABU and SAPO's work is crucial for Ukraine's EU accession - Kos27.08.25, 01:57 • 2667 views

Tasks and goals for the Cabinet of Ministers

Reyterovych emphasized that the number one task for the government is to prepare a draft budget for 2026.

The government will have to work very well and decide how to do it. This will be the first serious test for the Svyrydenko government

- said Reyterovych.

Summing up, Reyterovych noted that among the main tasks of the Cabinet of Ministers is to develop a normal budget draft for the next year and keep the economic situation under control.

For reference

Ukraine Facility is financial support for Ukraine from the EU amounting to €50 billion for 2024-2027. The program aims to ensure macroeconomic stability, reconstruction, modernization of the country, and promote Ukraine's European integration.

IMF and new beacons for Ukraine

In July, the International Monetary Fund, as part of the review of the extended financing program (EFF) for Ukraine, postponed some structural beacons and added four new ones.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak analyzed the updated memorandum with the IMF and spoke about four new beacons:

  • by the end of August, the Strategic Investment Council must approve an annual plan of strategic projects;
    • by the end of October, the National Bank and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission must prepare a roadmap for financial infrastructure reforms;
      • by the end of 2025, European and international standards for real estate valuation must be introduced;
        • by the end of March 2026, legislative changes regarding securitization and mortgage bonds will be prepared for further registration.

          It should be noted that the first beacon has been completed. The Strategic Investment Council approved the Unified Project Portfolio of Public Investments of the State for 2026 (EPP).

          Anna Murashko

