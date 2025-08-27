$41.430.15
NABU and SAPO's work is crucial for Ukraine's EU accession - Kos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

European Commissioner Marta Kos expressed full support for the activities of NABU and SAPO, emphasizing their role in Ukraine's accession to the EU. She stressed the importance of independent anti-corruption bodies for the rule of law and the business climate.

NABU and SAPO's work is crucial for Ukraine's EU accession - Kos

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos expressed strong support for the activities of NABU and SAP. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kos's page on the social network X (Twitter).

Details

"Met with the leadership of NABU and SAP: their fight against corruption is crucial for Ukraine's accession to the EU and its recovery," the post says.

"I once again declare my full support for their work: independent anti-corruption bodies are the foundation of the rule of law and a healthy business climate," the European Commissioner wrote.

Recall

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP. Also, 326 MPs voted "for" the bill to be signed immediately.

The President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission approved the signing by the President of Ukraine of the law on NABU and SAP, calling it a positive step. They emphasized the importance of continuing reforms in the field of the rule of law and the fight against corruption for Ukraine's European path.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
