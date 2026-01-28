Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski calls on Elon Musk to stop Russians from using Starlink

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on American entrepreneur, founder of SpaceX, PayPal, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, Elon Musk, to prevent Russians from using Starlink for attacks on Ukraine. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

Sikorski noted that making money from war crimes could harm the brand of Elon Musk himself, as well as the companies and startups he founded.

Hey, big man, Elon Musk, why don't you stop the Russians from using Starlinks to target Ukrainian cities? Making money on war crimes may damage your brand - the post states.

Context

Recently, Ukrainian specialists discovered a Starlink terminal on board a downed Russian BM-35 drone. This allows operators to control the apparatus over long distances, making it almost invulnerable to electronic warfare.

At the same time, the integration of SpaceX satellite communications into the drone's design allows operators to control the apparatus in real-time over vast distances. The main problem is that such drones become almost invulnerable to standard electronic warfare systems.

