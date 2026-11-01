Police dismantle protesters' tent camp in Lisbon - Reuters

Photo: Reuters

On Sunday, police entered Rossio Square in Lisbon and dismantled a tent camp that protesters had set up after a march attended by thousands. The demonstrators demanded that the Portuguese government withdraw a housing rental bill which, in their view, would deepen the housing crisis. Reuters reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, on Saturday, after marching through central Lisbon, protesters set up more than 50 tents in Rossio Square. At around 4:30 a.m., dozens of police officers, some accompanied by service dogs, entered the camp. Before that, police commander Yuri Rodrigues warned the protesters three times that the tents would be dismantled if they did not remove them. He also said that those who resisted could be charged with disobedience.

Hundreds of protesters defending the tent camp were dispersed by police using shields and several baton charges. Separately, police dismantled a similar, though smaller, tent camp in Dom João I Square in Porto - the publication writes.

According to available information, the demonstrations are taking place against the backdrop of Portugal's housing crisis.

Portugal is grappling with one of the worst housing crises in Europe, with young people among those most affected. Housing prices have more than doubled since 2017, while rents under new rental agreements have nearly doubled. Since 2017, housing prices have more than doubled, while rents under new agreements have almost doubled. Young people are feeling the problem particularly acutely. Protests over the rapid rise in housing prices have intensified in Portugal in recent weeks, reflecting similar unrest that has swept Spain, France, Germany and other European countries - the post says.

We remind you

Mass protests have erupted in a number of European countries over the rising cost of living, high energy prices, unaffordable housing and insufficient funding for public services. Some demonstrations escalated into clashes with police, while trade unions have already announced new strikes for November.