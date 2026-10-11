Poland warns of a possible attack on Tusk and the defense minister

Donald Tusk

Polish police received information about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. This was reported on Sunday on the social network X by a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior, UNN reports.

In connection with the information received by the Polish police regarding a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of the Interior Marcin Kierwiński and Minister-Coordinator of the Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak ordered that appropriate measures be taken — spokesperson Karolina Galecka wrote.

Her message came amid an elevated state of readiness among Polish services following a wave of violence in schools, as a result of which a school security guard was killed on Thursday.

According to Galecka, a meeting will be held today at the Anti-Terrorist Centre of the Internal Security Agency (ABW).

76 people detained in Poland following attacks at educational institutions

Attacks at schools in Ostrołęka and Leszno Doliny-Nowiny

On Thursday, at a primary school in Leszno Doliny-Nowiny (Masovian Voivodeship), a 15-year-old attacked three people, including a 37-year-old female employee of the institution. The woman died.

The previous day, at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka, a 19-year-old man attacked nine people with a knife, including five students and two teachers. He also had a backpack containing a homemade explosive.

Police also prevented a suspected attack at a school in Sierpc. The detained 17-year-old, who threatened that he would "do something bad," was charged and remanded in custody for two months.