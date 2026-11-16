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In Russia, a man was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony for photographing soldiers’ graves – the Kremlin is concealing the losses in the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2008 views

In Yaroslavl, a man was sentenced for photographing military burials. The Russian authorities are persecuting those who reveal the scale of the losses in the war.

In Russia, a man was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony for photographing soldiers’ graves – the Kremlin is concealing the losses in the war

In Yaroslavl, Russia, a man was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony for photographing the graves of servicemen who died in the war against Ukraine. The Russian authorities are intensifying the persecution of people documenting military burials in an attempt to conceal the true scale of the losses. Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

The verdict was handed down in September. At the same time, since the summer, several dozen people have been detained in various regions of Russia and accused of treason and cooperation with Ukrainian special services for documenting burials.

FSB officers patrol cemeteries, while volunteers who photograph graves are subjected to attacks. The Russian authorities are also warning of the possibility of life imprisonment for such activities.

How many servicemen Russia has lost

According to a joint investigation by Mediazona and the Russian BBC service, open sources have made it possible to confirm by name the deaths of nearly 283,000 Russian servicemen. The actual number of those killed may be significantly higher.

In three Russian regions, one in every three deceased men under the age of 50 died in the war against Ukraine – Bloomberg10.11.26, 05:38 • 5287 views

In 2024, Rosstat closed access to excess mortality statistics, and at the end of 2025, the authorities classified court records concerning servicemen declared dead or missing.

In 2025 alone, Mediazona journalists identified nearly 90,000 relevant lawsuits filed by military units.

Analysts believe that concealing losses allows the Kremlin to maintain the recruitment of contract soldiers and create the impression that the Russian army is approaching victory.

Dozens of artillery systems, thousands of military personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past day15.11.26, 07:22 • 22503 views

Stepan Haftko

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