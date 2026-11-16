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Von der Leyen explained exactly how and in what format Europe will join the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Europe will participate in the negotiations through the E5 + EU format. It will include five countries, the European Commission, and the European Council.

Von der Leyen explained exactly how and in what format Europe will join the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Europe will take an active part in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia through the E5 + EU format, which will include representatives of five European countries and the institutions of the European Union. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this after a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, UNN reports.

Details

According to von der Leyen, during the conversation the sides discussed the further course of the peace process and the role of European countries in the negotiations.

Europe will be closely involved in this process through the E5 + EU format. Meanwhile, we will ensure maximum support for Ukraine and maximum pressure on Russia

– the European Commission chief stressed.

Which countries will represent Europe in the negotiations

The E5 format includes France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland. Together with them, the European position will be represented by the European Commission and the European Council. European leaders agreed on this participation structure on November 13 in Dublin.

Von der Leyen also thanked Finland for its diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

She separately said that she had discussed EU enlargement with Stubb ahead of the EU Enlargement Forum. The sides agreed that increasing the number of Union members would help strengthen Europe's independence and economic development.

Peace talks, winter aid and EU accession: what Zelenskyy discussed with Costa and von der Leyen12.11.26, 21:59 • 5601 view

Stepan Haftko

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