Peace talks, winter aid and EU accession: what Zelenskyy discussed with Costa and von der Leyen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The head of state reported this on November 12 on his official Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The sides discussed Europe's participation in the peace process, additional support for Ukraine during the winter, and further steps toward membership in the European Union.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting he briefed the European leaders on the results of the talks in Abu Dhabi. The president stressed the need for Europe's full participation in the negotiation process with russia, particularly on issues directly related to European security and the EU's future commitments.

"Europeans were present in certain formats, and it is important that Europe be fully represented in the negotiation track with the Russians. Especially when it concerns security in Europe, support for Ukraine from Europe, and any commitments that Europe will undertake," Zelenskyy said.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening support for Ukraine during the winter period. In particular, the discussion focused on providing additional energy equipment, humanitarian aid, and support in ensuring the availability of shelters.

"We also discussed the agreements with the EU on additional support to get through the winter. We expect to receive energy and humanitarian packages, as well as assistance with shelters, in the near future," the president reported.

In addition, Zelenskyy, Costa, and von der Leyen coordinated their positions on opening the two final negotiating clusters as part of Ukraine's accession process to the European Union. The head of state stressed the need to accelerate European integration decisions, which must be fair to Ukraine and its citizens.

"We need to seek the fastest and fairest possible solutions, as deserved by our people who are defending all of Europe," Zelenskyy stressed.

We remind you

On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which he raised the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defense.