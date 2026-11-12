Peace talks, winter aid and EU accession: what Zelenskyy discussed with Costa and von der Leyen

$45.320.1850.480.60
ukenru
09:11 PM • 2224 views
Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy in Dublin
08:47 PM • 5340 views
Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checked
Exclusive
06:13 PM • 23465 views
Fake News Factory: How Russian Propaganda Manipulates Information about Anti-Corruption Investigations in Ukraine
05:53 PM • 20252 views
On November 13, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
05:42 PM • 19226 views
Housing will become more affordable for families with children: what major changes are being prepared for the "eOsela" program
05:20 PM • 17241 views
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freedivingPhotoVideo
04:35 PM • 15261 views
Witkoff, after his visit to Moscow, announced an agreement on the next trilateral meeting
04:23 PM • 13332 views
"One legend will replace another" — Trump proposed appointing Tim Cook as Nvidia's new CEO
November 12, 03:07 PM • 15398 views
Jensen Huang, the face of the AI boom, resigned as CEO of Nvidia after a scandal
November 12, 02:49 PM • 15545 views
"All the details need to be clarified" — the OP responded to Putin’s proposal to conduct a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Witkoff and Kushner began talks with Putin in the Kremlin – first detailsNovember 12, 12:18 PM • 34130 views
Near the coast of Florida, a legendary liner was sunk to create the world’s largest artificial reefNovember 12, 01:01 PM • 37906 views
Dnipro Mayor Filatov faces possible treason charges - mediaNovember 12, 02:11 PM • 14303 views
From security guarantees to billions in aid: what is being discussed at the summit in Dublin and what Ukraine can expectNovember 12, 03:01 PM • 23899 views
"Alligator" will fly no more — what is known about the Ka-52 shot down by "friendly fire"PhotoVideo05:00 PM • 17471 views
Publications
Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checked08:47 PM • 5352 views
Fake News Factory: How Russian Propaganda Manipulates Information about Anti-Corruption Investigations in Ukraine
Exclusive
06:13 PM • 23472 views
Housing will become more affordable for families with children: what major changes are being prepared for the "eOsela" program05:42 PM • 19232 views
"Alligator" will fly no more — what is known about the Ka-52 shot down by "friendly fire"PhotoVideo05:00 PM • 17600 views
From security guarantees to billions in aid: what is being discussed at the summit in Dublin and what Ukraine can expectNovember 12, 03:01 PM • 24033 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national teamVideo08:54 PM • 590 views
After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang08:12 PM • 1998 views
Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is leaving the band — the reason has been revealed06:16 PM • 7202 views
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freedivingPhotoVideo05:20 PM • 17244 views
A European study has revealed 900 million galaxies, as well as the secrets of the "dark universe" — media04:51 PM • 10194 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Forbes
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian

Peace talks, winter aid and EU accession: what Zelenskyy discussed with Costa and von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

Zelenskyy discussed the EU’s participation in the peace process and winter support for Ukraine with Costa and von der Leyen. The sides also coordinated European integration steps.

Peace talks, winter aid and EU accession: what Zelenskyy discussed with Costa and von der Leyen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The head of state reported this on November 12 on his official Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The sides discussed Europe's participation in the peace process, additional support for Ukraine during the winter, and further steps toward membership in the European Union.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting he briefed the European leaders on the results of the talks in Abu Dhabi. The president stressed the need for Europe's full participation in the negotiation process with russia, particularly on issues directly related to European security and the EU's future commitments.

"Europeans were present in certain formats, and it is important that Europe be fully represented in the negotiation track with the Russians. Especially when it concerns security in Europe, support for Ukraine from Europe, and any commitments that Europe will undertake," Zelenskyy said.

Particular attention  was paid to strengthening support for Ukraine during the winter period. In particular, the discussion focused on providing additional energy equipment, humanitarian aid, and support in ensuring the availability of shelters.

"We also discussed the agreements with the EU on additional support to get through the winter. We expect to receive energy and humanitarian packages, as well as assistance with shelters, in the near future," the president reported.

In addition, Zelenskyy, Costa, and von der Leyen coordinated their positions on opening the two final negotiating clusters as part of Ukraine's accession process to the European Union. The head of state stressed the need to accelerate European integration decisions, which must be fair to Ukraine and its citizens.

"We need to seek the fastest and fairest possible solutions, as deserved by our people who are defending all of Europe," Zelenskyy stressed.

We remind you

On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which he raised the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Electricity
António Costa
Mark Rutte
European Commission
European Council
NATO
Abu Dhabi
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine