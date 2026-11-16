Stars could disappear from the night sky because of space data centers – scientists warn of a threat

The mass deployment of artificial intelligence data centers in Earth's orbit could radically change the appearance of the night sky. Scientists warn that satellites could become more visible than stars and create serious problems for astronomical observations. Axios reports this, citing a new scientific study, writes UNN.

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According to researchers' estimates, the deployment of tens of thousands of orbital data centers could result in artificial satellites becoming the brightest objects in the night sky across most regions of the world.

In addition to light pollution, scientists warn of the risk of collisions between spacecraft traveling at about 27,000 km/h and an increase in the amount of orbital debris.

Companies plan to launch tens of thousands of satellites

According to Quilty Space, investment in space data centers increased from $197 million in 2025 to $1.11 billion in 2026.

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SpaceX has applied to create a network of 1 million satellites. Meanwhile, the Starcloud and Blue Origin projects envisage the potential deployment of 88,000 and 51,600 spacecraft, respectively.

However, experts emphasize that the announced figures do not mean that all the satellites will actually be launched.

The study's lead author, David Sandalow, urged companies to act cautiously, as the consequences of the mass deployment of data centers in space have yet to be sufficiently studied.

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