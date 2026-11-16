Stars could disappear from the night sky because of space data centers – scientists warn of a threat

$45.3850.34
ukenru
04:16 AM • 378 views
Von der Leyen explained exactly how and in what format Europe will join the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:38 AM • 6152 views
In Russia, a man was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony for photographing soldiers’ graves – the Kremlin is concealing the losses in the war
02:56 AM • 10673 views
Russia has shown a ground launch of the "Bandероль" missile for the first time – experts explained the new threat to Ukraine
02:17 AM • 10653 views
Kellogg proposed a possible scenario for a ceasefire in Ukraine along the current front line
01:17 AM • 13533 views
Explosions reported in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories: vehicle traffic toward Moscow suspended
12:16 AM • 12156 views
The desecration of monuments bearing the inscriptions "Glory to the UPA" is being investigated in Warsaw – Ukraine suspects a Russian provocation
11:16 PM • 12577 views
Satellite images showing the aftermath of the attack on the Russian port of Ust-Luga have appeared onlineVideo
10:37 PM • 12510 views
It has become known why NATO canceled the 2027 summit in Albania
November 15, 09:55 PM • 12154 views
Ukraine and the EU are preparing an emergency winter aid package in response to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
November 15, 09:15 PM • 13126 views
Ukraine plans to fulfill the key requirements concerning democracy and the rule of law for EU accession by mid-2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
89%
758mm
Popular news
"Russia has shown how far it is willing to go to undermine Europe's security" - Ukraine reacts to sabotage in EstoniaNovember 15, 06:25 PM • 12432 views
The biggest trip after treatment — Kate will join Prince William in India to present the Earthshot PrizeNovember 15, 06:43 PM • 9060 views
Germany is looking for Christmas Santas: requirements and earnings have increasedNovember 15, 08:03 PM • 7224 views
Biden called Zelenskyy capricious, stubborn, and ungrateful in his memoirs, and also mentioned PutinNovember 15, 09:44 PM • 11718 views
Michael J. Fox appeared in public with his wife and three daughters for the first time in a long timePhotoNovember 15, 10:05 PM • 5414 views
Publications
How to protect your home from negative energy: folk beliefs, talismans, and ancient ways to cleanse the houseNovember 15, 03:00 PM • 41407 views
Those Who Work in the Shadows: How the SBU’s Agent Network Makes the Most Complex Special Operations PossibleNovember 15, 08:06 AM • 57016 views
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 76292 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 64474 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 75876 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Catherine, Princess of Wales
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Canada
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Stars could disappear from the night sky because of space data centers – scientists warn of a threat04:05 AM • 182 views
Johnny Depp has returned to the top of the box office for the first time in 8 years – the new film has already grossed $42 million03:05 AM • 1152 views
Phil Collins broke down in tears during a ceremony in Hollywood – his daughter supported the legendary musician02:05 AM • 1796 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together at a charity event in Hollywood01:06 AM • 3382 views
Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 52nd birthday with Al Pacino, Jeff Bezos and other Hollywood starsPhoto12:06 AM • 4494 views
Actual
Fox News
Social network
Heating
Technology
Film

Stars could disappear from the night sky because of space data centers – scientists warn of a threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Tens of thousands of space data centers could change the appearance of the night sky and make astronomers’ work more difficult. Scientists also warn of collisions and orbital debris.

Stars could disappear from the night sky because of space data centers – scientists warn of a threat

The mass deployment of artificial intelligence data centers in Earth's orbit could radically change the appearance of the night sky. Scientists warn that satellites could become more visible than stars and create serious problems for astronomical observations. Axios reports this, citing a new scientific study, writes UNN.

Details

According to researchers' estimates, the deployment of tens of thousands of orbital data centers could result in artificial satellites becoming the brightest objects in the night sky across most regions of the world.

In addition to light pollution, scientists warn of the risk of collisions between spacecraft traveling at about 27,000 km/h and an increase in the amount of orbital debris.

Companies plan to launch tens of thousands of satellites

According to Quilty Space, investment in space data centers increased from $197 million in 2025 to $1.11 billion in 2026.

Earth has acquired a second moon – astronomers have revealed how long it will remain near the planet15.11.26, 01:05 • 16417 views

SpaceX has applied to create a network of 1 million satellites. Meanwhile, the Starcloud and Blue Origin projects envisage the potential deployment of 88,000 and 51,600 spacecraft, respectively.

However, experts emphasize that the announced figures do not mean that all the satellites will actually be launched.

The study's lead author, David Sandalow, urged companies to act cautiously, as the consequences of the mass deployment of data centers in space have yet to be sufficiently studied.

NASA's "Voyager 1" probe is preparing to reach a colossal distance milestone15.11.26, 19:08 • 16606 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologiesUNN Lite
AI (artificial intelligence)
SpaceX
Blue Origin