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Russia has shown a ground launch of the "Bandероль" missile for the first time – experts explained the new threat to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Russia tested a ground launch of the «Banderol» missile during the «Center-2026» exercises. Experts warn that such launchers are more difficult to detect.

Russia has shown a ground launch of the "Bandероль" missile for the first time – experts explained the new threat to Ukraine

Russia has published video for the first time showing the launch of the small cruise missile "Dan-T," also known as the S8000 "Bandrol," from a ground-based launcher. This method of launching could complicate the work of Ukrainian air defenses and enable the enemy to carry out more massive attacks. Defence Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The tests were demonstrated during Russia’s "Center-2026" military exercises. Previously, missiles of this type were launched from Mi-28NM attack helicopters, while the possibility of a ground launch had only been demonstrated at exhibitions.

The released footage shows that the missile uses a solid-fuel booster, which provides its initial speed and helps it gain altitude.

Why a ground launch is more dangerous for Ukraine

According to analysts, ground-based launchers are significantly more difficult to detect before launch than helicopters or Orion drones. This could reduce the time available to Ukrainian air defenses to prepare for an attack.

In addition, ground-based launchers are cheaper than aircraft carriers, so Russia could potentially use them in greater numbers.

At the same time, launching from the ground somewhat reduces the missile’s maximum flight range due to the additional expenditure of fuel.

At present, there are no confirmed cases of Bandrol ground-based launchers being used against Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed more than 8,000 aerial targets in October03.11.26, 11:07 • 3671 view

Stepan Haftko

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