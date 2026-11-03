Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed more than 8,000 aerial targets in October

Throughout October 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed more than 8,000 aerial targets and neutralized more than 43,000 tactical-level UAVs. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In October, the Ukrainian military destroyed:

14 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

12 Kalibr cruise missiles;

7 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles;

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

1 Zircon anti-ship missile;

143 S8000 "Bandероль";

4,455 Shahed-131/136-type attack UAVs, Gerbera UAVs, and decoy drones of the "Parody" type;

2,688 Shahed-238-type attack UAVs;

1,104 reconnaissance UAVs;

809 Lancet UAVs.

During October, the Air Force conducted more than 1,200 sorties, including more than 1,100 for fighter aircraft cover and about 70 for fire strikes and aerial support of the troops - the post says.

As a reminder

Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 2,060 Russian military personnel, 1,413 drones, and 39 artillery systems. The total losses of the Russian army reached 1,594,830 personnel.