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Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed more than 8,000 aerial targets in October

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1302 views

In October, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 8,000 aerial targets and neutralized more than 43,000 tactical UAVs. The aviation conducted more than 1,200 sorties.

Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed more than 8,000 aerial targets in October

Throughout October 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed more than 8,000 aerial targets and neutralized more than 43,000 tactical-level UAVs. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In October, the Ukrainian military destroyed:

  • 14 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
    • 11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
      • 12 Kalibr cruise missiles;
        • 7 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles;
          • 8 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
            • 1 Zircon anti-ship missile;
              • 143 S8000 "Bandероль";
                • 4,455 Shahed-131/136-type attack UAVs, Gerbera UAVs, and decoy drones of the "Parody" type;
                  • 2,688 Shahed-238-type attack UAVs;
                    • 1,104 reconnaissance UAVs;
                      • 809 Lancet UAVs.

                        During October, the Air Force conducted more than 1,200 sorties, including more than 1,100 for fighter aircraft cover and about 70 for fire strikes and aerial support of the troops

                         - the post says.

                        As a reminder

                        Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 2,060 Russian military personnel, 1,413 drones, and 39 artillery systems. The total losses of the Russian army reached 1,594,830 personnel.

                        Alla Kiosak

                        War in UkraineTechnologies
                        War in Ukraine
                        Lancet (loitering munition)
                        Kh-101
                        "Kalibr" (missile family)
                        Ukrainian Air Force
                        Armed Forces of Ukraine
                        Kh-59
                        9K720 Iskander