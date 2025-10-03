Poland opens largest training center for Ukrainian military

The largest training center for Ukrainian servicemen (Camp Jomsborg) has been opened in Poland. It can accommodate up to 1,200 servicemen at a time. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The Ukrainian delegation at the opening was led by Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk. He emphasized that the center was created with the support of European partners, particularly Norway, and will become a platform for exchanging combat experience between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO.

The training center, created with the support of European partners, including Norway, will provide training for the Defense Forces and enhance the exchange of combat experience between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO. Here we will be able to share with partners, including developments in the use and countering of drones. - said Moisiuk.

The decision to create the center was made in May 2025. The grand opening took place on October 1 at one of the Polish army's training grounds.

It is noted that the training center is located at one of the Polish army's training grounds.

It is an element of NATO's support for Ukraine and provides a basis for further cooperation in building defense capabilities. There are already 250 Norwegian instructors here. - the agency's post says.

It is expected that servicemen from Estonia and other Alliance countries will join them soon.

