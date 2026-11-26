Vitalii Lialikov. Photo: instagram.com/izvestnyy13_12/

In Poland, a woman attacked a 23-year-old Ukrainian man—she accosted him with profanity and insults, hit him on the head, and spat at him, UNN reports, citing inPoland.

Details

According to the publication, 23-year-old Vitalii Lialikov is a Ukrainian professional MMA fighter, a champion of the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions in MMA, a candidate for the title of Master of Sports in hand-to-hand combat, and a holder of a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He has also competed in free-fight, grappling, and boxing tournaments, for which he has received numerous awards. B

He is originally from Donetsk region. In 2017, after the occupation of Donetsk, he moved to Zaporizhzhia, where he continued training in sports. Lialikov has been in Poland for a year now.

The Ukrainian told inPoland that he was travelling home from training at around 10:30 p.m. The tram was half-empty; according to the man, there were about five or six passengers on it. Vitalii placed his large sports backpack on the empty seat opposite him so that he would not have to hold it in his hands when a woman entered the tram and immediately took notice of him. She began directing insults at him, referring to the Ukrainian man's origin.

"She immediately noticed me and started saying: 'Oh, kurwa, what, are you Ukrainian?'", the athlete said.

According to Vitalii, he did not respond to the woman or her insults, tried not to enter into a conflict, remained calm, and continued using his phone. Despite the fact that Vitalii had not provoked her, the woman did not stop insulting him and proceeded to use physical force. Then, according to Vitalii, the woman stood up, approached him, and hit him on the head. The man did not use force against the woman and only asked her why she was behaving that way. The tram driver and the small number of passengers who were on the tram at the time did not react to the incident in any way, merely watching in silence. According to the victim, they did not even reprimand the attacker, which greatly shocked the man.

The attacker did not end the confrontation with Vitalii and continued shouting insulting and abusive words at him, telling him to go back to Ukraine and saying that "Poland is only for Poles". When the woman tried several times to spit in Vitalii's direction, the man began filming the incident.

The woman got off at the Bemowo stop, as did Vitalii, since it was his stop. Even after leaving the tram, she continued shouting insults at the Ukrainian man.

In a comment to the media, Vitalii said that he had been in Poland for a year and trained at the local AFC mixed martial arts club in Warsaw, where they hold MMA, boxing, kickboxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu training sessions. According to him, this was the first such incident in his life.

The Ukrainian decided not to contact the police. As the man explained, the incident occurred late in the evening, and he was not sure that reporting it would produce any result.

Despite his athletic training, Vitalii did not respond to the attacker with force, as he considers it unacceptable for a man to raise a hand against a woman.

"I deliberately chose not to respond with force. For me, as a man, raising a hand against a woman is unacceptable. But what happened had already crossed a real line," Vitalii explained, adding that he considers such situations abnormal and inappropriate.

In Poland, a man attacked two Ukrainians on a bus with a knife because of their nationality