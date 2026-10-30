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In Poland, a man attacked two Ukrainians on a bus with a knife because of their nationality

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

On a Warsaw city bus, a man injured two Ukrainians with a knife because of their nationality. The suspect was detained and taken into custody.

In Poland, a man attacked two Ukrainians on a bus with a knife because of their nationality

In Poland, police detained a 30-year-old man suspected of attacking two Ukrainians with a knife because of their nationality. RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

The attack took place on a city bus in Warsaw in the first half of October. The assailant used a knife, inflicted numerous stab and slash wounds on the passengers, and then fled the scene.

The Ukrainians were hospitalized with multiple injuries. According to police, the victims' nationality was the motive for the attack.

The assailant was hiding in a wooded area in Bielany, where he was detained last weekend.

The suspect was charged with three counts. Two of them concern the attack on Ukrainian citizens. They involve an attempted infliction of grievous bodily harm. It turned out that the man had already served a sentence for a similar intentional crime.

The third charge concerns making threats against another man in August 2024.

The suspect was remanded in custody for three months.

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Olga Rozgon

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