In Warsaw, 20-year-old Ukrainian man died after falling from the 13th floor - report

In Poland’s capital, Warsaw, a 20-year-old Ukrainian fell from the height of the 13th floor and died. This was reported by the Polish publication Fakt on October 19, UNN writes.

Details

According to Miejski Reporter, the incident occurred on Sunday, October 18, at around 12:00 local time on Béla Bartók Street in Warsaw’s Ursynów district. Emergency services were called after reports of a young man who had fallen from a considerable height.

"At the scene, it was found that a 20-year-old Ukrainian citizen had fallen from an apartment on the 13th floor. He was provided with first aid. Unfortunately, paramedics were unable to resuscitate the man. The 20-year-old died from his injuries," the publication said.

Police officers, under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office, worked at the scene of the tragedy. Investigative activities were conducted both at the location where the body was found and in the apartment where the 20-year-old had previously lived.

"Our findings indicate that the case is not criminal in nature. This was a person who was experiencing an emotional crisis," Marta Haberska, a spokesperson for the local police, told Fakt.

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