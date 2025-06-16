$41.450.04
Fell from a height of 5 floors: police in Odesa are investigating the injury of a 7-year-old boy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

In Odesa, the police are investigating the fall of a seven-year-old boy from a five-story building on Velyka Arnautska Street. The child was hospitalized in serious condition.

Fell from a height of 5 floors: police in Odesa are investigating the injury of a 7-year-old boy

The Odesa region police are investigating the circumstances of the fall of a seven-year-old boy from a high-rise building in Odesa. The incident occurred on the night of June 16 on Velyka Arnautska Street. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Odesa region.

Details

As noted, an injured child was found by a local resident who reported it to the police.

Juvenile police officers and an investigative team from the territorial police unit arrived at the scene. Medics hospitalized the boy in serious condition, he is in the hospital. 

It was preliminarily established that the child, who lived with his mother in an apartment on the top floor of a five-story building, was injured as a result of falling from a height.

Schoolgirl fell out of a third-floor window in Kyiv: police are working at the educational institution14.05.25, 12:55 • 5637 views

All circumstances of the incident are being established. The issue of legal qualification is being resolved.

In Kyiv, an 11-year-old boy fell out of a high-rise window, his body was found by passers-by19.11.24, 21:05 • 21236 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

