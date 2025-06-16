Fell from a height of 5 floors: police in Odesa are investigating the injury of a 7-year-old boy
In Odesa, the police are investigating the fall of a seven-year-old boy from a five-story building on Velyka Arnautska Street. The child was hospitalized in serious condition.
The Odesa region police are investigating the circumstances of the fall of a seven-year-old boy from a high-rise building in Odesa. The incident occurred on the night of June 16 on Velyka Arnautska Street. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Odesa region.
Details
As noted, an injured child was found by a local resident who reported it to the police.
Juvenile police officers and an investigative team from the territorial police unit arrived at the scene. Medics hospitalized the boy in serious condition, he is in the hospital.
It was preliminarily established that the child, who lived with his mother in an apartment on the top floor of a five-story building, was injured as a result of falling from a height.
All circumstances of the incident are being established. The issue of legal qualification is being resolved.
