Poland activated military aviation and air defense due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

On Saturday, November 29, due to Russian strikes on targets in Ukraine, military aircraft were activated in Polish airspace and ground-based air defense systems were put on alert. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X, according to UNN.

In accordance with current procedures, the Operational Commander of the Republic of Poland activated the necessary forces and means at his disposal. Fighter jets were scrambled, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were put on alert. - the post reads.

It is noted that the actions are preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring the security of airspace, especially in areas adjacent to threatened zones.

"The Operational Command of the RSZ monitors the current situation, and subordinate forces and means are ready for immediate response," the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces reports.

On the night of November 29, Russia again launched a combined attack on Kyiv.

In several districts of the capital, damage to high-rise buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded as a result of the strikes.

The city authorities reported that two people were killed and 15 injured, including one child, due to the enemy shelling.

