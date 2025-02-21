Podoliak: it is necessary to resume the programs of “military” aid from the United States

Military aid programs from the United States need to be restored, because those that were voted for during President Joe Biden's term are still in place. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

We need to resume military aid programs. Because the programs that were voted for during Biden's term are still working. They continue to work, nothing has been stopped, but there are no new programs yet and they need to be discussed. At the meeting with Kellogg, these issues were clearly discussed by the Ukrainian side - Podolyak said.

In addition, Podolyak commented on the cancellation of the press conference of the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg in Kyiv with Zelensky after their meeting.

"This is a normal practice when one or the other party participating in the relevant consultations, in this case the consultation between the special representative and the President of Ukraine, may refuse to publish what was discussed. Therefore, at the request of the American side, the briefing was canceled," Podolyak said.

He emphasized that there is no conspiratorial context here.

"As far as I understand, Mr. Kellogg believes that consultations should continue, because it is a bit of an emotional and emotional time in our relations with the United States. I am calm about it because I understand that this is the style of the new US president's administration. That is, they want to get certain negotiating positions through certain information pressure. But for Ukraine, this style is understandable, so Ukraine will continue to insist on its expectations from bilateral relations," Podolyak said.

Addendum

A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky reported that arms supplies under contracts with American companies are going to Ukraine.

On February 20, Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, said in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk as part of the author's project "Topic with Moseychuk" that the United States had stopped selling weapons to Ukraine.

"It's one thing to help with money, but we buy weapons. As of now, according to my information, even those that were being sold have stopped. Even those companies that were ready to deliver the weapons tomorrow are now waiting because there is no decision," Kostenko said.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko says that yesterday's statement by Roman Kostenko is absolutely true.