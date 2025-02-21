Podoliak: it is necessary to resume the programs of “military” aid from the United States

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 8797 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 26959 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 58706 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 36452 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107801 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93446 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111623 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116554 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147361 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115101 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 54229 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 81159 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 34843 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103872 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 46912 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 58706 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107801 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147361 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138367 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170896 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 5083 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 23445 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131964 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133888 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162442 views
Actual
Podoliak: it is necessary to resume the programs of “military” aid from the United States

Podoliak: it is necessary to resume the programs of “military” aid from the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23265 views

The OP adviser said that it is necessary to resume the US military aid programs. According to him, only the programs approved during Biden's term are currently in place, and there are no new ones yet.

Military aid programs from the United States need to be restored, because those that were voted for during President Joe Biden's term are still in place. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

We need to resume military aid programs. Because the programs that were voted for during Biden's term are still working. They continue to work, nothing has been stopped, but there are no new programs yet and they need to be discussed. At the meeting with Kellogg, these issues were clearly discussed by the Ukrainian side

- Podolyak said.

US House Speaker Johnson says there is no “appetite” for new funding for Ukraine21.02.25, 09:59 • 30902 views

In addition, Podolyak commented on the cancellation of the press conference of the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg in Kyiv with Zelensky after their meeting.

"This is a normal practice when one or the other party participating in the relevant consultations, in this case the consultation between the special representative and the President of Ukraine, may refuse to publish what was discussed. Therefore, at the request of the American side, the briefing was canceled," Podolyak said.

He emphasized that there is no conspiratorial context here.

"As far as I understand, Mr. Kellogg believes that consultations should continue, because it is a bit of an emotional and emotional time in our relations with the United States. I am calm about it because I understand that this is the style of the new US president's administration. That is, they want to get certain negotiating positions through certain information pressure. But for Ukraine, this style is understandable, so Ukraine will continue to insist on its expectations from bilateral relations," Podolyak said.

Ukraine is ready for a strong deal with the US President: Zelensky gives details of meeting with Kellogg20.02.25, 19:54 • 136470 views

Addendum

A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky reported that arms supplies under contracts with American companies are going to Ukraine.

On February 20, Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, said in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk as part of the author's project "Topic with Moseychuk" that the United States had stopped selling weapons to Ukraine.

"It's one thing to help with money, but we buy weapons. As of now, according to my information, even those that were being sold have stopped. Even those companies that were ready to deliver the weapons tomorrow are now waiting because there is no decision," Kostenko said.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko says that yesterday's statement by Roman Kostenko is absolutely true.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
mykhailo-podoliakMykhailo Podolyak
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising