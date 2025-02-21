ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
US House Speaker Johnson says there is no “appetite” for new funding for Ukraine

US House Speaker Johnson says there is no “appetite” for new funding for Ukraine

 30907 views

Mike Johnson stated that he has no "appetite" for the new bill on financing Ukraine. The statement was made at the Conservative Political Action Conference during booing from the right-wing audience.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday that there is no "appetite" for another Ukraine funding bill, reports UNN citing Reuters.

Details

"There is no appetite for that at all," Johnson told Newsmax during the Conservative Political Action Conference, when asked - amid a chorus of boos from the right-wing audience - whether he expects a new funding bill for Ukraine if it takes a few more months to end the war.

"We need to end this (war). And I can tell you that our European allies also understand this necessity. It has gone on too long," Johnson said.

The publication notes that the comments of the House of Representatives leader - a Republican - came against the backdrop of "deepening uncertainty" about future U.S. support for Ukraine, against the backdrop of the "war of words" between Trump and Zelenskyy.

US presidential adviser hints at possible Trump-Zelensky reconciling25.02.20, 16:43 • 34540 views

It is noted that Johnson's comments reflect a change in sentiment in the U.S. Congress, which approved $175 billion in aid to Ukraine after the full-scale invasion, when Democrats had a majority in the Senate and controlled the White House.

Now Trump's Republicans control the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the White House.

Noting that both Russia and Ukraine have suffered heavy losses, Johnson said on Thursday: "We need to end the conflict. President Trump is absolutely right. The time has come for this to end, and he (Trump) is a rough force, I believe, who can do it."

Johnson said Trump needs space to mediate an end to the war in Ukraine, and said Zelenskyy's "complaints" that Ukraine was not invited to a meeting in Saudi Arabia were "inappropriate".

"I mean what Trump is trying to do is... create the conditions for real negotiations to take place, and we need to let him do what he's doing," Johnson said.

US gives Ukraine 'improved' version of fossil fuel deal after Zelenskyy 'pisses off' Trump - media25.02.20, 22:02 • 64553 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
ukraineUkraine

