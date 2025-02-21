US House Speaker Johnson says there is no “appetite” for new funding for Ukraine

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday that there is no "appetite" for another Ukraine funding bill, reports UNN citing Reuters.

Details

"There is no appetite for that at all," Johnson told Newsmax during the Conservative Political Action Conference, when asked - amid a chorus of boos from the right-wing audience - whether he expects a new funding bill for Ukraine if it takes a few more months to end the war.

"We need to end this (war). And I can tell you that our European allies also understand this necessity. It has gone on too long," Johnson said.

The publication notes that the comments of the House of Representatives leader - a Republican - came against the backdrop of "deepening uncertainty" about future U.S. support for Ukraine, against the backdrop of the "war of words" between Trump and Zelenskyy.

US presidential adviser hints at possible Trump-Zelensky reconciling

It is noted that Johnson's comments reflect a change in sentiment in the U.S. Congress, which approved $175 billion in aid to Ukraine after the full-scale invasion, when Democrats had a majority in the Senate and controlled the White House.

Now Trump's Republicans control the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the White House.

Noting that both Russia and Ukraine have suffered heavy losses, Johnson said on Thursday: "We need to end the conflict. President Trump is absolutely right. The time has come for this to end, and he (Trump) is a rough force, I believe, who can do it."

Johnson said Trump needs space to mediate an end to the war in Ukraine, and said Zelenskyy's "complaints" that Ukraine was not invited to a meeting in Saudi Arabia were "inappropriate".

"I mean what Trump is trying to do is... create the conditions for real negotiations to take place, and we need to let him do what he's doing," Johnson said.

US gives Ukraine 'improved' version of fossil fuel deal after Zelenskyy 'pisses off' Trump - media