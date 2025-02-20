US gives Ukraine 'improved' version of fossil fuel deal after Zelenskyy 'pisses off' Trump - media

The administration of US President Donald Trump has handed over an "improved" version of the fossil fuel agreement to Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "angered" the American leader by not signing the previous agreement. This is reported by Axios with reference to Ukrainian and American sources, UNN reports.

The publication cites sources as saying that several of Zelenskyy's aides encouraged him to sign the updated proposal to avoid a further "clash" with Trump and allow the US president to justify further US support for Ukraine.

"There have been significant improvements in the latest draft, and it is in line with Ukrainian legislation," the source said.

Addendum

The US Congressional delegation in Munich wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a documentthat would give the US rights to 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources, but he refused.

Zelenskiy saidthat the document does not meet the interests of sovereign Ukraine and does not contain specific security guarantees.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz saidthat there could be nothing better for Ukraine's future and security than long-term US investment. According to him, US President Donald Trump is disappointed with President Zelenskyy because he did not sign the rare earths agreement with the US.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, how to return all prisoners, security guarantees, and a deal on minerals.