US gives Ukraine 'improved' version of fossil fuel deal after Zelenskyy 'pisses off' Trump - media

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 41846 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 66938 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 70732 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116228 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100810 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112974 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116681 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152562 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115162 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 67628 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109333 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82098 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 48342 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 75829 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104130 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116228 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152562 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143280 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175660 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33988 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 75829 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133982 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135878 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164170 views
US gives Ukraine 'improved' version of fossil fuel deal after Zelenskyy 'pisses off' Trump - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64557 views

The Trump administration handed Ukraine an “improved” version of the minerals agreement after Zelenskyy rejected the first proposal. The previous version provided for the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources to the United States.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has handed over an "improved" version of the fossil fuel agreement to Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "angered" the American leader by not signing the previous agreement. This is reported by Axios with reference to Ukrainian and American sources, UNN reports.

The Trump administration has provided Ukraine with an "improved" draft of the country's minerals agreement after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "angered" President Trump by rejecting his initial proposal 

- the publication writes.

The publication cites sources as saying that several of Zelenskyy's aides encouraged him to sign the updated proposal to avoid a further "clash" with Trump and allow the US president to justify further US support for Ukraine.

"There have been significant improvements in the latest draft, and it is in line with Ukrainian legislation," the source said.

Addendum

The US Congressional delegation in Munich wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a documentthat would give the US rights to 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources, but he refused.

Zelenskiy saidthat the document does not meet the interests of sovereign Ukraine and does not contain specific security guarantees.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz saidthat there could be nothing better for Ukraine's future and security than long-term US investment. According to him, US President Donald Trump is disappointed with President Zelenskyy because he did not sign the rare earths agreement with the US.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, how to return all prisoners, security guarantees, and a deal on minerals.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising