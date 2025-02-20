US presidential adviser hints at possible Trump-Zelensky reconciling

US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Volz sees the possibility of a reconciling between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite recent criticism, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

"There’s obviously a lot of frustration here," Waltz said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

"Vice President Vance was very frustrated leaving the Munich Security Conference, our Secretary of Treasury, who traveled all the way to Kyiv, is also frustrated, all on top of the President, obviously, who makes his frustration well known," Waltz continued.

When asked if Trump and Zelensky could reconcile, Waltz was quick to respond, "Oh, I think so," adding that Trump has been clear about "how much he loves the Ukrainian people."

Waltz went on to explain that he has been in regular contact with Zelensky’s national security adviser and emphasized that the US has had "plenty of engagement and dialogue" to push for a peace deal.

"There’s a term for this in diplomacy, it’s called shuttle diplomacy, because bringing everybody to the table at once just hasn’t worked in the past," Waltz said. "We’ve engaged one side, we’ve engaged the other side, and then we’re going to have a process moving forward."

Recall

Trump said that the Ukrainian leader's rating had allegedly "already fallen to 4%."

Zelensky reacted to the White House chief's remarks and said that, unfortunately, Trump lives in a disinformation space.

After that US president sharply criticized Zelensky, calling him a "dictator without elections."