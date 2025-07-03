Pentagon's decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine surprised even Trump's allies - Politico

$41.820.04
49.130.28
ukenru
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 2548 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 55722 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 4182 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 5962 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 34484 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 126990 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 87882 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 77021 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 64814 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 51836 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
58%
752mm
Popular news
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: number of injured increased to 24, including childrenJuly 2, 09:32 PM • 14830 views
High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)01:51 AM • 16760 views
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building03:07 AM • 20809 views
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 303:27 AM • 2072 views
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat05:52 AM • 15009 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 126953 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 95470 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 111473 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 145694 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 114355 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 30138 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 39853 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 48233 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 103769 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 61139 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Pentagon's decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine surprised even Trump's allies - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The Pentagon's decision to suspend some arms supplies to Ukraine came as a surprise to many, including members of Congress and European allies. The move caused concern and disappointment, especially among Republicans, due to the influence of official Elbridge Colby.

Pentagon's decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine surprised even Trump's allies - Politico

The Pentagon's decision to halt some arms supplies to Ukraine came as a surprise even to those usually well-informed in such matters - including members of Congress, State Department officials, and key European allies. This is reported by Politico, citing information from six informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

The unexpected move on Monday caused concern and disappointment, particularly among leading Republicans, as one senior Pentagon official, Elbridge Colby, allegedly had a disproportionately large influence on this decision.

The suspension - which the publication first reported - was initiated by Colby and a small group of his advisors due to concerns that US stocks of certain types of weapons were being depleted.

Even Donald Trump's allies expressed frustration and accused officials like Colby of pushing through the decision without properly informing the rest of the administration.

MFA summoned US chargé d'affaires regarding arms supplies after reports of suspension of some deliveries02.07.25, 12:44 • 1242 views

It was noted that the decision was made with minimal coordination within the administration after a large-scale reduction of the National Security Council, which once held great weight.

"I guess everything is decided by the Pentagon's policy director, this Colby. Essentially, we don't have a national security advisor," said Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Texas). "I'm not even sure [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio was aware... There's an internal split in the White House."

The sudden decision caused shock in Ukraine and Europe, and questions arose whether the US was not backing away from supporting Kyiv at the very moment when Trump seemed to become more inclined to the idea of further aid

- the publication writes.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pennsylvania), who is on the House Intelligence Committee, on Tuesday appealed to Trump to hold an urgent briefing on the pause in military aid supplies.

One US official stated that the Pentagon's decision was ill-conceived and caught even the State Department by surprise. Two other officials reported that Pentagon leadership did not consult with the US Embassy in Kyiv or with Special Representative Keith Kellogg's team before suspending critical supplies that were already in Poland.

Venislavskyi: restrictions on arms supplies from the USA are a painful decision for Ukraine, but there is still a chance to "straighten it out"02.07.25, 13:22 • 1139 views

White House and State Department officials denied that the pause was a surprise. "That's not true," a White House official said. "The President and top officials expect the Pentagon to regularly review the volume of aid, in accordance with America First policy priorities."

However, the same official could not clearly say when exactly the president learned about the decision.

Colby did not respond to requests for comment, but later stated: the Pentagon "continues to provide the president with broad options for supporting Ukraine" while "carefully reviewing the approach to ensuring US security."

During Friday's briefing for Congress, not a word was said about the pause in arms supplies, which further concerned lawmakers.

Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are trying to find out the reasons for such a US move. Neither Ukraine nor the EU received a warning, sources say.

A phone call between Trump and Zelenskyy is currently being prepared.

The US is informing Ukraine about this today in Kyiv, and a conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy will be organized in the near future

- said a European diplomat.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday stated that Ukraine is trying to clarify the situation.

"One way or another, we must ensure the protection of our people," he emphasized.

Recall

The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to the low level of its own military stocks. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

Ukraine will have enough weapons stocks and missiles for Western systems until the end of summer, after which a critical moment may come. The cessation of Patriot, GMLRS, and AIM-7 supplies could lead to a loss of effectiveness of air defense and HIMARS.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Elbridge Colby
Keith Kellogg
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
White House
Michael McCaul
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9