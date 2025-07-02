Venislavskyi: restrictions on arms supplies from the USA are a painful decision for Ukraine, but there is still a chance to "straighten it out"

The decision by the US to restrict the supply of certain types of weaponry to Ukraine is a painful and incomprehensible step for Ukraine amidst massive Russian attacks. However, the Ukrainian side expects further negotiations with American partners to resolve the situation. This was stated during a briefing by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

Any decisions by our partners to stop or limit the supply of certain types of weaponry to Ukraine, especially those unique types that no other country but the US can supply, particularly Patriot system missiles, mean that no one except the US can supply them to Ukraine. Consequently, this decision is very unpleasant for us. It is painful against the backdrop of Russia's massive missile terrorist attacks. - stated Venislavskyi.

For me personally, as a representative of the relevant committee, it is somewhat incomprehensible, for example, the limitation on the supply of 155-caliber high-explosive shells, because I know for sure that new factories with sufficiently large capacities have opened in the United States since the beginning of the war (in Ukraine - ed.). And to say that supplying Ukraine will somehow harm the US defense capability is quite conditional. I think it is unlikely to fully correspond to reality. The same applies to the missiles mentioned in the White House press release, AIM air-to-air missiles, which are almost no longer used by the US and their quantity is quite large, such as AIM9 and AIM120, which have proven themselves quite effective in Ukraine. - he explained.

According to him, it is necessary to wait for an official document that will contain a precise list of the types of weapons whose supply will be limited and the US's arguments. He emphasized that the Presidential Office and the President himself will hold negotiations with American partners.

I think this issue will be settled by our diplomats and our President. - he concluded.

Addition

The US announced that it is stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles. This decision is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

Political scientist Oleh Lisnyi explained that the reduction in arms supplies to Ukraine by the US may have political motives, namely avoiding escalation with Russia. According to him, the United States may not want to "anger Putin" and seeks to avoid escalation, hoping to preserve space for diplomacy, which does not work with dictatorial regimes.