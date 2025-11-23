Peace Agreement: Sybiha held urgent talks with Indian and British Foreign Ministers

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with the head of the Indian foreign policy department, Subramanyam Jaishankar. This was reported by him on the social network X, informs UNN.

Details

According to Sybiha, he informed his colleague about "the dynamics of peace efforts and upcoming negotiations."

We exchanged assessments of current events. I emphasized India's important role in approaching a just peace - said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

He also reported that he had a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, with whom he discussed "peace efforts and recent contacts between our leaders."

"Ahead of the meeting of national security advisors, we coordinated steps to promote a just peace. I thanked Great Britain for its support and leadership, particularly within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing," Sybiha noted.

Context

Ukrainian advisors will work in Switzerland on Sunday with representatives from the US, Britain, France, and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement.

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on revising the peace plan to end the war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO troop deployments.

Boris Johnson called the US and Russia peace plan a "complete betrayal of Ukraine"