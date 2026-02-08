$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
February 7, 08:45 PM • 7288 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 12635 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 17725 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 23197 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 21268 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 24279 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 35780 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 47663 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 42875 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 32211 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, starting from 2027, residents of apartment buildings will be obliged to pay contributions for major housing repairs. The occupation administration is preparing a "legislative framework," shifting responsibility to local residents.

Starting from 2027, residents of apartment buildings in temporarily occupied Luhansk region will be obliged to pay contributions for major housing repairs. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupation administration is already preparing the relevant "legislative framework", presenting this decision as a standard practice of the Russian Federation and a necessary step for "restoring the housing stock".

Formally, the initiative is explained by the critical condition of the buildings: 85% of more than 12 thousand apartment buildings need major repairs. Currently, the main works are financed through the so-called "Territory Development Fund", but instead of real restoration of housing destroyed by the war, the costs are planned to be shifted directly to the residents of the TOT, most of whom are in a difficult socio-economic situation.

- reported by the CNS.

It is indicated that the occupiers are effectively absolving themselves of responsibility for the consequences of hostilities and years of infrastructure degradation, while in conditions of low incomes, unemployment, and lack of transparent control, new contributions risk becoming not a mechanism for reconstruction, but another financial burden for the residents of the TOT.

"Such practice indicates a systemic approach of the occupation authorities to curtailing social obligations, when the consequences of the war and management failures are shifted to the civilian population," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

The Russian administration in Luhansk region plans to transfer agricultural lands of owners who left the region to state ownership. This applies to thousands of hectares of land shares, the owners of which were forced to flee from hostilities.

Want to work – pay: the occupation administration in Luhansk region created a corrupt scheme for access to work02.02.26, 02:04 • 10459 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine