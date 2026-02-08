Starting from 2027, residents of apartment buildings in temporarily occupied Luhansk region will be obliged to pay contributions for major housing repairs. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupation administration is already preparing the relevant "legislative framework", presenting this decision as a standard practice of the Russian Federation and a necessary step for "restoring the housing stock".

Formally, the initiative is explained by the critical condition of the buildings: 85% of more than 12 thousand apartment buildings need major repairs. Currently, the main works are financed through the so-called "Territory Development Fund", but instead of real restoration of housing destroyed by the war, the costs are planned to be shifted directly to the residents of the TOT, most of whom are in a difficult socio-economic situation. - reported by the CNS.

It is indicated that the occupiers are effectively absolving themselves of responsibility for the consequences of hostilities and years of infrastructure degradation, while in conditions of low incomes, unemployment, and lack of transparent control, new contributions risk becoming not a mechanism for reconstruction, but another financial burden for the residents of the TOT.

"Such practice indicates a systemic approach of the occupation authorities to curtailing social obligations, when the consequences of the war and management failures are shifted to the civilian population," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

The Russian administration in Luhansk region plans to transfer agricultural lands of owners who left the region to state ownership. This applies to thousands of hectares of land shares, the owners of which were forced to flee from hostilities.

Want to work – pay: the occupation administration in Luhansk region created a corrupt scheme for access to work