In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the Russian administration has built a corrupt-repressive scheme for access to work, which effectively turns the processing of medical and labor documents into a tool of financial pressure on the civilian population. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that without a valid medical book, it is impossible to get even a low-paid job - as a cleaner, loader, or handyman.

Passing mandatory tests, examinations, and doctors costs residents of the TOT more than 15,000 rubles, including associated payments and commissions. Queues to a psychiatrist and narcologist stretch for weeks or require physical presence from the morning, which makes legal document processing practically unattainable for most of the population. - stated the CNS.

They emphasize that such a model is not accidental: the artificially created financial barrier is used as a form of forced collection of excessive funds from TOT residents who are in a state of economic dependence and have no alternative sources of income. At the same time, people are simultaneously offered a "simple solution" - joining paramilitary structures or organizations affiliated with them.

This is further evidence that social and medical tools in the TOT are deliberately used by the occupation authorities as levers of control for the economic exhaustion of the population, its subjugation, and the imposition of forced loyalty to the regime. - summarized the CNS.

Recall

The occupation administration in the temporarily seized territories of the Luhansk region began large-scale exploitation of Ukrainian subsoil, focusing efforts on the extraction of precious metals. According to the Center for National Resistance, the first "licenses" have already been issued in the Antratsytivskyi district, allowing the invaders to legalize the theft of gold, copper, and zinc.

In occupied Luhansk region, reservists will guard oil depots instead of Russian military - OVA