Path to peace in Ukraine to be discussed in Davos: program

07:52 AM • 6106 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 11546 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 26605 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 48244 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 39471 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 73089 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 106176 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 47640 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 57018 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 60399 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
US secretly collected data on Greenland's military facilities, bypassing Denmark - MediaJanuary 19, 12:46 AM • 10386 views
A mural dedicated to the deceased Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska appeared in New YorkPhotoJanuary 19, 02:25 AM • 8998 views
EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FTJanuary 19, 03:32 AM • 9794 views
Bessent: Annexation of Greenland is best for Greenland, Europe, and the United StatesJanuary 19, 04:03 AM • 6484 views
Kremlin prepares Russians for peace rejection, using Medvedchuk for this - ISWJanuary 19, 04:31 AM • 4090 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 3774 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 49288 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 87771 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 54144 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 84489 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Kharkiv
Denmark
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 2332 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report07:47 AM • 3048 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 18742 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 31518 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 28287 views
Social network
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
TikTok

Path to peace in Ukraine to be discussed in Davos: program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

On January 20, the World Economic Forum will host a session titled "The Path to Peace in Ukraine: By Force or Consent?". Participants will discuss the possibility of achieving a just peace and security guarantees.

Path to peace in Ukraine to be discussed in Davos: program

The path to peace in Ukraine will be discussed at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 20, according to the event program, UNN reports.

Details

A session titled "The Path to Peace in Ukraine: By Force or Consent?" is scheduled for January 20 at WEF-2026. It is expected to begin at 5:45 PM local time.

"2025 saw a flurry of intense transatlantic efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. Attention now turns to whether an agreement can be reached that delivers a just and lasting peace, and what security guarantees can be provided. What can Kyiv and its partners aim to achieve on and off the battlefield?" reads the description of the planned discussion.

Among the announced speakers are: Elina Valtonen - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland; Jamil Edmond Anderlini - Editor-in-Chief of Politico Europe; Anita Anand - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada; Andriy Sybiha - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; Thom Tillis - US Senator from North Carolina (Republican).

Umerov: Ukraine and the US will continue negotiations in Davos18.01.26, 21:20 • 6626 views

Julia Shramko

