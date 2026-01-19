Path to peace in Ukraine to be discussed in Davos: program

The path to peace in Ukraine will be discussed at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 20, according to the event program, UNN reports.

Details

A session titled "The Path to Peace in Ukraine: By Force or Consent?" is scheduled for January 20 at WEF-2026. It is expected to begin at 5:45 PM local time.

"2025 saw a flurry of intense transatlantic efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. Attention now turns to whether an agreement can be reached that delivers a just and lasting peace, and what security guarantees can be provided. What can Kyiv and its partners aim to achieve on and off the battlefield?" reads the description of the planned discussion.

Among the announced speakers are: Elina Valtonen - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland; Jamil Edmond Anderlini - Editor-in-Chief of Politico Europe; Anita Anand - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada; Andriy Sybiha - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; Thom Tillis - US Senator from North Carolina (Republican).

