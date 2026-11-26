Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that in the coming years, the country may fully assume responsibility for guarding its state borders, which would entail the termination of Russian border guards’ service on the territory of the republic. He reported this to News.am, UNN writes.

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"We are grateful to the Russian border guards for standing at our borders all these years. But I think that in the coming years we will have to fully assume responsibility for guarding the state borders," Pashinyan said.

The presence of Russian border guards in Armenia is regulated by the treaty on the status of the Russian border troops, signed by Yerevan and Moscow in 1992. The document stipulates that Russian units guarding Armenia’s state border are guided by the existing interstate treaties of the former USSR with Turkey and Iran.

Initially, the Russian border-guard formation in Armenia was called the "Armenia" military group, part of the Caucasus Special Border District of Russia’s Federal Border Service. In 2003, after the Federal Border Service’s functions were transferred to the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, an FSB border-guard department was established in the country.

At the same time, the withdrawal of Russian border guards from Armenia is taking place gradually. On August 1, 2024, they completed their service at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan. Since January 2025, Russian border guards have ceased their service at the Agaraks checkpoint on the border with Iran, and since February of the same year, at the checkpoint on the border with Turkey.

Pashinyan unveiled the draft of Armenia’s new constitution — the opposition called it “Aliyev’s constitution”