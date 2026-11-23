On Monday, November 23, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan unveiled a draft of a new Armenian constitution drawn up by his government, which was rejected by the Armenian opposition. UNN reports this, citing the Armenian service of RFE/RL.

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"As expected, it contains no reference to the 1990 Declaration of Independence, which refers to the 1989 act of unification adopted by the legislative bodies of Soviet Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh," the publication says. The reference to the declaration is included in the preamble to Armenia's current constitution, adopted in 1995 and amended several times since then.

In a video address to the nation, Pashinyan stressed the need to remove this reference, which is Azerbaijan's main stated precondition for signing the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty initialed in Washington last year. He rejected his critics' claims that "we are doing this because of external pressure or for someone else."

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a historic peace agreement at the White House

The two opposition alliances represented in the Armenian parliament supported these claims in response to the published draft. One of them, "Strong Armenia," accused Pashinyan of continuing to comply with the demands of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and being ready to "reject Armenia's independence at the behest of his political patron."

"It is clear from the draft constitution that it is not only Aliyev's constitution, but also an undemocratic one containing authoritarian tendencies," Tigran Abrahamyan, a senior lawmaker from the "Strong Armenia" party, told journalists.

Ishkhan Saghatelian, a leading member of the opposition "Hayastan" alliance, said that by pressuring Pashinyan to adopt it, Aliyev wants to "humiliate the Armenian people and legitimize his actions."

The new constitution, drafted by Armenia's Ministry of Justice earlier this year, must be approved by at least two-thirds of the members of the Armenian parliament before it can be put to a mandatory referendum. Pashinyan's "Civil Contract" party failed to secure such a majority in the disputed parliamentary elections held in June.

Both "Hayastan" and "Strong Armenia" have pledged to block the referendum. Earlier this month, they, along with about a dozen other opposition groups, agreed to form a united front for this purpose.

The parliamentary opposition remained steadfast in rejecting the "Aliyev constitution," even after Pashinyan promised to resign if a majority of Armenians voted against it. The Armenian prime minister repeated his offer on Monday.

Pashinyan also warned that he would initiate early parliamentary elections if he failed to push the new constitution through the National Assembly. "He indirectly threatened not to allow 'Strong Armenia' and 'Hayastan' to participate in such a vote," the publication notes. Artur Khachatryan, another senior figure in "Hayastan," insisted on Monday that the opposition would not be intimidated by his threats.

"Negotiations with Pashinyan are impossible; we do not negotiate with terrorists," Khachatryan said, alluding to the recent arrests of senior leaders of the "Hayastan" and "Strong Armenia" parties.

The Prime Minister of Armenia proposed exchanging territories with Azerbaijan to finally settle the long-running conflict