The Prime Minister of Armenia proposed exchanging territories with Azerbaijan to finally settle the long-running conflict

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
10:38 PM • 1318 views
Ukraine's capitulation will not bring peace but will return Europe to Soviet-style imperialism – Meloni
09:37 PM • 6160 views
The US threatens to completely cut Ukraine off from intelligence after the next attack on Russian oil refineries – WPPhoto
09:01 PM • 8286 views
"Shakhtar" ended Ukrainian clubs' winless run in the Champions League – other results from the October 14 matchesPhoto
08:44 PM • 8832 views
NATO sees no threat of an imminent Russian attack but is ready to defend every inch of its territory – Rutte
07:43 PM • 12064 views
Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine, taking advantage of problems with Starlink’s operation — Zelenskyy
07:25 PM • 12625 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that the quality of the Starlink connection has improved, but certain restrictions still remain.
07:17 PM • 11633 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 68 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff
06:15 PM • 33029 views
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?
06:05 PM • 23019 views
Ukraine needs to attract another over $32.6 billion in external financing for 2027 — Koretskyi
Exclusive
05:28 PM • 25838 views
Strikes on three combined heat and power plants did not cause a total blackout in Kyiv: what to expect in winter
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
76%
757mm
Popular news
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”October 14, 12:59 PM • 28793 views
Archaeologists have discovered a sunken ship off the coast of Turkey that is up to 4,700 years oldPhotoOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 21355 views
Sally Rooney halts book sales in Britain and even cancelled a trip due to fears of arrest — what happenedOctober 14, 01:47 PM • 23201 views
Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are respondingOctober 14, 02:48 PM • 21850 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn CarriagesOctober 14, 04:21 PM • 25665 views
Publications
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?06:15 PM • 33029 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 50852 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 67181 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 80947 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 93641 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Radosław Sikorski
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Washington, D.C.
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Lutsk, a Russian drone damaged the world's largest painting, covering an area of more than 2,000 m²Photo10:05 PM • 1036 views
Hollywood star Billy Crystal revealed what he found among the ruins of his home after a massive fire09:05 PM • 2450 views
"Roof of Europe" has shrunk — Mont Blanc lost more than a metre in height in a year07:33 PM • 5392 views
Netflix plans major staff cuts amid competition for viewers06:38 PM • 11274 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn CarriagesOctober 14, 04:21 PM • 25758 views
Actual
Starlink
The Guardian
Heating
The Washington Post
Financial Times

The Prime Minister of Armenia proposed exchanging territories with Azerbaijan to finally settle the long-running conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The Prime Minister of Armenia proposed an equal exchange of land to eliminate the enclaves. He also called for opening routes and abandoning claims.

The Prime Minister of Armenia proposed exchanging territories with Azerbaijan to finally settle the long-running conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed that Azerbaijan carry out an equal exchange of territories to resolve the issue of enclaves and remove one of the obstacles to peace between the countries. He said this in his address, UNN reports.

Details

Under Pashinyan's proposal, the two states could exchange plots of land of equal size. This would eliminate enclaves—territories that belong to one country but are surrounded on all sides by another.

In addition, the Armenian prime minister called for transport routes and communications between the countries to be opened, as well as for a final renunciation of mutual territorial claims.

Why Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in conflict for decades

The main cause of the confrontation was Nagorno-Karabakh—an internationally recognized part of Azerbaijan that was predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians until the events of 2023. In the late 1980s, the dispute over the region escalated into an armed conflict and, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, into a full-scale war.

Russia threatens Armenia with sanctions over rapprochement with the EU; the issue will be discussed at Putin's summit29.05.26, 08:00 • 5375 views

In the 1990s, Armenian forces established control over Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent Azerbaijani districts. During the 2020 war, Azerbaijan regained a significant portion of these territories, and in September 2023 it restored control over all of Karabakh. After that, more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians left the region.

Despite the end of hostilities in Karabakh, disputes over borders, enclaves, and transport links remained between the states. Pashinyan proposes resolving these issues through a territorial exchange and mutual recognition of sovereignty.

Russia threatens Armenia to halt all gas supplies from November 1 - media24.09.26, 16:22 • 5632 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia
Azerbaijan