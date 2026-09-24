Russia threatens Armenia to halt all gas supplies from November 1 - media

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Until September 25, gas supplies from Russia to Armenia have been temporarily suspended due to scheduled maintenance, while domestic demand is being covered by stocks in storage facilities. According to sources at the Armenian newspaper Hraparak, a major "accident" may occur or force majeure may arise on November 1, after which gas supplies will not be restored, UNN reports, citing DW.

Details

According to the publication's sources, Moscow may take such a step if Yerevan fails to meet four of its political demands. The list includes refusing to discuss the fate of the Russian military base in Gyumri and taking action against companies with Russian capital, as well as ending the criminal prosecution of politicians oriented toward Russia and appointing a deputy prime minister whose candidacy would be acceptable to the Kremlin.

According to Hraparak, another demand from Moscow is that Armenia choose between the EAEU and the European Union. In particular, Yerevan must either repeal the law launching the European integration process or set a date for a referendum on the matter.

Russia threatens Armenia with sanctions over rapprochement with the EU; the issue will be discussed at Putin's summit

It should be added

After Yerevan's decision to apply for EU membership, relations between the two countries became more strained. At the same time, Armenia remains almost entirely dependent on gas supplies from Russia and imports it at a preferential price.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that, regardless of Moscow's decisions, Yerevan would seek other sources of gas supplies. On September 16, Armenia's Security Council stated that the republic was capable of replacing Russian supplies with purchases from Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Iran.