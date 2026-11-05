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Participants in the fatal brawl in Slovakia have no connection to Ukraine’s Defense Forces — Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

A Ukrainian civilian was killed at a hotel in Trenčín, and another was detained on suspicion of murder. All those involved in the case are civilians.

Participants in the fatal brawl in Slovakia have no connection to Ukraine’s Defense Forces — Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine refuted information about the involvement of servicemen of the Defense Forces in a fatal incident in Trenčín, Slovakia. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a Ukrainian civilian was killed as a result of stab wounds at a local hotel. Another Ukrainian citizen was detained on suspicion of committing the crime, reports UNN

During the night of November 5, a Ukrainian citizen died as a result of stab wounds at the "SOG" hotel in Trenčín. According to the Trenčín Regional Police Directorate, the man suffered two stab wounds to the heart and abdomen and died from his injuries and acute internal bleeding. Another Ukrainian citizen was detained on suspicion of committing the crime 

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. 

As noted by the ministry, another citizen who was at the scene of the incident is wanted. The Trenčín Regional Criminal Police have opened criminal proceedings on the grounds of intentional homicide.

All the persons mentioned are civilians. Two of them were in Slovakia on business trips and are not servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia has established contact with the wife of the deceased to assist in resolving matters related to the funeral. The case is under the embassy's supervision 

- the ministry added. 

We remind you 

In the Slovak city of Trenčín, a fight occurred at one of the hotels between Ukrainian military personnel, as a result of which a 53-year-old man was killed. Police detained another 53-year-old Ukrainian who is suspected of attacking him with a knife. 

It was claimed that both men were servicemen of a Ukrainian aviation unit undergoing training in Slovakia.

Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Directorate of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, refuted in a comment to UNN information about the involvement of his servicemen in the fatal incident in the city of Trenčín.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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