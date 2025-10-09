$41.320.03
Over UAH 100 million to be received by new winners of the "Own Business" program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Following the eighteenth wave of the "Own Business" program in 2025, 344 entrepreneurs will receive almost UAH 99 million in financial support, creating 549 new jobs. In total, since 2022, over 29,000 microgrants have been provided, creating almost 53,000 jobs.

Over UAH 100 million to be received by new winners of the "Own Business" program

New grant recipients of "Vlasna Sprava" (Own Business), who applied for grants between September 1 and 14, 2025, are already working on their business ideas. The project has helped thousands of Ukrainians become economically independent by starting their own businesses, creating jobs, and supporting the country's economic development. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Employment Service.

Details

Following the eighteenth wave of the 2025 program, 344 entrepreneurs will receive financial support for their businesses totaling almost 99 million hryvnias, which will contribute to the creation of 549 new jobs.

Top 5 areas of activity in which winners are engaged or plan to start their business:

  • wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles (30%);
    • manufacturing industry (13%);
      • temporary accommodation and food service activities (12%);
        • professional, scientific, and technical activities (7%);
          • healthcare and social assistance (7%).

            Leaders among regions are Lviv Oblast (13%), Kharkiv Oblast (8%), Vinnytsia Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast - 6% each

            - the post states.

            The agency reported that most program participants (70%) have higher education, while 18% have received specialized secondary education.

            20 young Ukrainians will receive a grant of up to 150,000 hryvnias within the youth direction of the "Vlasna Sprava" program to start their own business. In the first year of the youth direction of the program, 556 ambitious entrepreneurs transformed their ideas into real projects, demonstrating that a successful business starts with determination and bold steps

            - reports the State Employment Service.

            In total, since the implementation of the "Vlasna Sprava" program in 2022, more than 29,000 micro-grants have been provided, and almost 53,000 new jobs have been created or are in the process of being created.

            We have the first 11 winners of the grant program in the creative industry. Among the supported projects are the creation of modern production of encaustic tiles, the development of an advertising agency and design directions, the opening of an event space and an architectural bureau. Among the winners are also projects in the fields of translation, children's musical development, and the creation of author's jewelry

            - added the agency.

            Within the 18th wave of the veteran direction of "Vlasna Sprava", 55 winners have been identified who will receive grants totaling 24 million hryvnias to launch or develop their businesses. 97 new jobs will be created.

            Among the winners, 51% are combatants, 49% are family members of a combatant or persons with disabilities due to war. The average grant size is 437,000 hryvnias

            - noted the employment service.

            Since April 2023, veteran grants have helped over 2,000 Ukrainians launch their own businesses. Over 4,000 new jobs are in the process of being created. Thus, 32% of grantees opened shops and workshops, 15% - cafes or coffee shops, 13% - produce goods, and another 10% provide services.

            The State Employment Service reminded that within the framework of the "Vlasna Sprava" program, micro-grants of up to 250,000 hryvnias can be received for starting or expanding a business. 

            Entrepreneurs from eight frontline regions (Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, and Sumy) can receive a grant of up to 500,000 hryvnias for the development of their own business 

            - informed the agency. 

            Also, up to 1 million hryvnias can be received by combatants or persons with disabilities due to war, as well as their spouses, within the veteran direction.

            Young people under 25 can receive a grant of up to 150,000 hryvnias.

            You can apply through the Diia portal.

            Recall

            For January–September 2025, Ukraine's trade turnover amounted to $89.6 billion, with imports equaling $60.1 billion and exports – $29.5 billion. The largest partners were China, Poland, and Germany.

            Vita Zelenetska

