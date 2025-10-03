Confirmations of educational grants from the Ministry of Education and Science have started arriving in "Diia" for 2025 applicants: details

All 2025 applicants in Ukraine who have been granted an educational grant have already received relevant notifications in the "Diia" application. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

To receive a grant, you must meet the following conditions:

Log in to the "Diia" application;

Choose an institution and an educational program;

Confirm the grant by October 25, 2025.

After that, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine transfers the grant funds directly to the account of your educational institution to pay for tuition under the contract. Without confirmation, the transfer of funds is impossible - the agency said.

They also clarified that grant recipients for the 2024 admission will also receive notifications in "Diia" this month. The confirmation deadlines will be announced additionally.

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has developed a draft resolution on the introduction of a "zero course" - an annual program for applicants who failed the NMT for various reasons. However, after the course, applicants will still take the NMT to ensure fair distribution.