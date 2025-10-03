Confirmations of educational grants from the Ministry of Education and Science have started arriving in "Diia" for 2025 applicants: details

$41.280.05
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 16989 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20594 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 16523 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 17665 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 15464 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 14913 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18005 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30826 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52531 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North KoreaPhotoOctober 3, 03:06 AM • 8206 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 20809 views
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damagedOctober 3, 05:27 AM • 6594 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30508 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 12868 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 16975 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20581 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30659 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 45550 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 53388 views
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 12994 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 25217 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 68334 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 76015 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 56591 views
Confirmations of educational grants from the Ministry of Education and Science have started arriving in "Diia" for 2025 applicants: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

To receive the grant, three conditions must be met by October 25 of the current year.

Confirmations of educational grants from the Ministry of Education and Science have started arriving in "Diia" for 2025 applicants: details

All 2025 applicants in Ukraine who have been granted an educational grant have already received relevant notifications in the "Diia" application. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

To receive a grant, you must meet the following conditions:

  • Log in to the "Diia" application;
    • Choose an institution and an educational program;
      • Confirm the grant by October 25, 2025.

        After that, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine transfers the grant funds directly to the account of your educational institution to pay for tuition under the contract. Without confirmation, the transfer of funds is impossible

        - the agency said.

        They also clarified that grant recipients for the 2024 admission will also receive notifications in "Diia" this month. The confirmation deadlines will be announced additionally.

        Recall

        The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has developed a draft resolution on the introduction of a "zero course" - an annual program for applicants who failed the NMT for various reasons. However, after the course, applicants will still take the NMT to ensure fair distribution.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyEducation Finance
        Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
        Ukraine