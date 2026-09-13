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Over the past day, more than 200 combat engagements took place on the front line — the General Staff provided details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Russian forces launched 2 missile strikes and 63 airstrikes, dropped 228 aerial bombs, and carried out more than 2,000 attacks. The hottest area is the Pokrovsk direction.

Over the past day, more than 200 combat engagements took place on the front line — the General Staff provided details

Over the course of September 12, 206 combat engagements took place at the front. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched two missile strikes, carried out 63 airstrikes, and dropped 228 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 6,477 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2,046 shelling attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops

- the General Staff said in its report.

Situation by direction

No offensive activity by the enemy was recorded in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions.

During the day, in the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units nine times near Lyman, Vilcha, and Komisарove.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Kurylivka and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Lyman and Cherneshchyna.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces halted three attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Yampil, Mykolaivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka; another attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Rozkishne, and Rusyn Yar.

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A total of 25 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Kucheriv Yar, Stepy, Dorozhnie, Bilytske, Svitле, Shevchenko, Matiашeve, Novohryshyne, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, and Novopidhorodne.

Here, 44 occupiers were eliminated and 17 wounded; five vehicles, eight pieces of special equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle command post, and 51 enemy shelters were destroyed. Nine vehicles, five artillery systems, one piece of special equipment, seven unmanned aerial vehicle command posts, and 139 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 289 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed

- the report said.

Our defenders repelled one occupier attack in the Oleksandrivka direction near Rybne.

Seven occupier attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole direction in the areas of the settlements of Rivne, Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

There were no enemy assault operations in the Dnipro River direction.

"No significant changes in the situation occurred in the other directions," the General Staff summarized.

To remind you

russia is suffering significant losses at the front, while the average life expectancy of a new recruit after arriving on the battlefield may be between 20 and 30 minutes. This was reported by Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

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Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
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Gulyaypole
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