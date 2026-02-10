Over 200,000 Kyiv residents have used the mobile Invincibility Points of the State Emergency Service

In the capital, 211 mobile Invincibility Points of the State Emergency Service, deployed in 108 locations, operate continuously. At these points, Kyiv residents can warm up, rest, receive hot tea, warm food, and necessary assistance from rescuers and volunteers. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the service, since the Invincibility Points began operating, over 200,000 Kyiv residents have already used their support. They remain especially important during periods of power outages, cold weather, and massive attacks when the enemy tries to leave the city without light and heat.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that the Invincibility Points continue to operate around the clock, providing for people's basic needs and creating a safe space of support for everyone who needs it. Rescuers note that mutual assistance and unity allow the city to withstand even the most difficult moments.

Recall

As a result of night strikes by the Russian Federation on Odesa region's energy infrastructure, over 95,000 residents were left without electricity. The most difficult situation is in Kiliya, where 9,000 people are without gas and heat.

From the State Emergency Service, the following are already heading to the south of the region: 7 powerful generators to support critical infrastructure; 8 heat guns for rapid heating of premises, and 5 field kitchens. Additionally, 10 aid points will be deployed. If necessary, the volume of assistance will be increased.