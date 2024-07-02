Orban pledges Hungary's support for Ukraine during its EU presidency

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that during Hungary's presidency of the EU Council, it will help Ukraine in every way it can. Orban said this during a joint press conference with President Zelensky in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports.

"During the Hungarian presidency, we are at your disposal, we will help you in any way we can," Orban said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said earlier that he had asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider whether it was possible to cease fire and start negotiations.