Orban accuses Zelenskyy of "blockade" - Fico wants to block 90 billion euros for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The Hungarian Prime Minister claims that Ukraine has imposed an oil embargo against Hungary, and he will use all means to overcome it. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico supported Orban and threatened to block an EU loan for Ukraine.

Orban accuses Zelenskyy of "blockade" - Fico wants to block 90 billion euros for Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is threatening him and his country with an "oil blockade." He made this statement in an interview with Hungarian pro-government media, as reported by UNN, citing Orbán's page on the social network "X".

Details

According to Orbán, the Ukrainians allegedly "imposed an oil embargo against Hungary, and Budapest is working to avoid it."

We cannot agree with the Ukrainians because they are blackmailing us and want to force us. And we want to show that Hungary cannot be blackmailed or forced. Ukraine cannot bargain and violate its obligations under the agreement concluded with the EU. I will use all means to break this oil blockade.

 - Orbán stated.

He added that this refers to financial means.

Meanwhile, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened to block a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine from the EU. The corresponding statement was posted on Fico's page on the social network "X".

I express full solidarity with the Prime Minister of Hungary. If the Ukrainian president continues in this vein, it may happen that other EU member states will also block the 90-billion loan for Ukraine 

- his statement reads.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country will stop the transit of supplies vital for Ukraine. This will continue until the "Druzhba" oil pipeline is launched.

Yevhen Ustimenko

