Publications
Exclusives
Optimism after NATO summit and realities of war: as long as russia can exert pressure, Ukraine needs increased military aid - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 453 views

The NATO Summit in The Hague demonstrated an increase in European defense spending, but calls for a truce in Ukraine indicate a change in sentiment. NATO has refocused on deterring Russia, while Ukraine faces heavy losses and the risk of losing territories at the front.

Optimism after NATO summit and realities of war: as long as russia can exert pressure, Ukraine needs increased military aid - FT

Fears that the US President would leave the summit in The Hague did not materialize, and the proclaimed increase in European defense spending for NATO may affect the balance between the US and Europe. But Russia's war in Ukraine is not subsiding, and even intensifying; the armies of both sides, according to various estimates, are on the verge of exhaustion; Russia allegedly can maintain the offensive for a year.

Financial Times writes about the contrast between intentions and statements in the Netherlands and the current military reality, reports UNN.

Details

Two sides of affairs on the old continent - Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine and the consequences of three years of resistance to the invasion, which is not stopping yet. And, on the other hand - Donald Trump's "Daddy's House" - a triumphant title that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte gave to the Republican president during the summit in The Hague. And, seemingly, general satisfaction after the meeting of European leaders and the US last week.

While the attack on the front lines in Ukraine is intertwined with defense, European leaders are enumerating the achievements of the summit in the Netherlands.

Among them:

  • NATO allegedly reoriented itself to its key mission – deterring Russia;
    • the alliance is returning to Cold War levels of defense spending in response to Russia's continued military buildup;
      • with increased European defense spending, NATO will become a more balanced alliance between the US and Europe.

        President of the Czech Republic told how Trump was persuaded to increase pressure on Russia at the NATO summit

        At the same time, on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to one report, Russia has lost over a million servicemen killed or wounded. At the same time, Ukrainian losses are also heavy. And this is noticeable in the context that Russia's population is approximately several times larger.

        The enemy is trying to pressure the civilian population of Ukraine.

        The increasing intensity of Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities also harms the morale of Ukrainians. Without a clear vision of victory — or at least an end to the war — a sense of hopelessness risks engulfing the country.

        - writes Financial Times.

        The change in mood within the Ukrainian government is reflected in calls for a ceasefire.

        A year or two ago, such calls would have been considered a defeat.

         - notes the author of the text in FT.

        Regarding the mood within the country, the publication refers to the fact that a group of former European leaders recently visited Ukraine.

        A group of politicians, former leaders of European countries, including Carl Bildt (Swedish political figure, diplomat, Prime Minister of Sweden from 1991 to 1994) and Sanna Marin (Prime Minister of Finland from December 10, 2019 to June 20, 2023).

        They wrote the following:

        Although Ukrainians will never stop resisting, without more military support, Ukraine could lose more territory. More cities may be captured.

        Unofficially, some Western officials express themselves in even gloomier terms, warning of the risk of a "catastrophic failure." Unless there is a significant increase in military and financial aid from Western allies.

        On the other hand, optimists argue that Ukrainians' experience in drone warfare has made it impossible for large groups of Russian troops to advance en masse. And even if, assuming, the Russian Armed Forces somehow manage to break through Ukrainian lines, the invaders will not be able to capitalize on this achievement. Due to a lack of mechanized divisions, in particular.

        In his article in FT, the author reminds that in the current Russian-Ukrainian war it has been proven many times:

        • received wisdom is false;
          • however, if the growing pessimism among those closely following the war in Ukraine is justified, then the good mood after the NATO summit will soon disappear. In that case, even Rutte may have difficulty keeping smiling until the end of the year, concludes the author of the text Financial Times.

            Recall

            NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance faces challenges due to Russia's rapid rearmament, supported by Chinese technology.

            Half of the battles on the front today are in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Politics News of the World
            Mark Rutte
            Financial Times
            NATO
            Donald Trump
            China
            United States
            Ukraine
            Kyiv
