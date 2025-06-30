Half of the battles on the front today are in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 4490 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 30788 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 24359 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 30990 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 48163 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 98909 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 111391 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 117434 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 102900 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 271699 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
7.7m/s
45%
744mm
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million weddingJune 30, 06:34 AM • 47005 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 53479 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 67539 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 44679 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 44716 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 6635 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 10025 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 30790 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 98911 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 271700 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Mikhail Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 45373 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 68160 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 81802 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 93186 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 199665 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon
Nord Stream

Half of the battles on the front today are in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 429 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 72 clashes on the front since the beginning of June 30, half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. Russian troops are attacking the border of Ukraine, using guided aerial bombs and MLRS.

Half of the battles on the front today are in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Half of the 72 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary for 4:00 PM on June 30, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 72 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

- reported the General Staff.

Border settlements, including Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna Buda, and Prokhody in Sumy Oblast, reportedly suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping a total of five guided aerial bombs and conducting 168 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launchers.

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped three enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and towards Petro-Ivanivka in the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault actions once in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Novovodyane, Ridkodub, Torske, and in the directions of Serednie, Olhivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks. Occupying units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction today, the occupiers made three attempts to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Yablunivka, our soldiers stopped two enemy offensive actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 25 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Novotoretske, Myrne, Volodymyrivka, Myrolyubivka, Myrnorad, Lysivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped fifteen attacks.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Pidudne, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, Novopil. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance once near the settlement of Malynivka.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the Kamyanske area.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack.

In other directions of the front, as indicated, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Half of the battles are in three directions: map from the General Staff30.06.25, 08:29 • 2439 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9