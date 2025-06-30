Half of the battles on the front today are in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Half of the 72 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary for 4:00 PM on June 30, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 72 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. - reported the General Staff.

Border settlements, including Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna Buda, and Prokhody in Sumy Oblast, reportedly suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping a total of five guided aerial bombs and conducting 168 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launchers.

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped three enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and towards Petro-Ivanivka in the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault actions once in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Novovodyane, Ridkodub, Torske, and in the directions of Serednie, Olhivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks. Occupying units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction today, the occupiers made three attempts to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Yablunivka, our soldiers stopped two enemy offensive actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 25 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Novotoretske, Myrne, Volodymyrivka, Myrolyubivka, Myrnorad, Lysivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped fifteen attacks.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Pidudne, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, Novopil. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance once near the settlement of Malynivka.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the Kamyanske area.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack.

In other directions of the front, as indicated, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Half of the battles are in three directions: map from the General Staff