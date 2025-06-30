Half of the battles are in three directions: map from the General Staff

More than half of the 137 battles during the last day took place in three directions - Pokrovske, Lyman, and Novopavlivka, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning briefing on June 30, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 137 combat engagements were recorded during the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, the invaders launched two missile and 62 air strikes, using 60 missiles and dropping 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3474 kamikaze drones and carried out 6015 artillery shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 59 from multiple rocket launch systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, six command posts, three artillery systems, and two other important enemy objects," the report says.

Situation by directions

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to contain the invaders in the Pivnichno-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy launched 11 air strikes - dropping 29 guided aerial bombs, carried out 352 shellings, eight of which were from multiple rocket launch systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 16 enemy assault actions.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansk direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times in the areas of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were five attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of Kopanky, Nadia, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Torske, in the Serebryansk forest, and towards Novosergievka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully stopped four enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded yesterday near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks - in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk, Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovske direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Myrnye, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Myrnohrad, Horikhove, Udachne, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergievka, Oleksiivka and towards Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks yesterday in the areas of Myrnye, Zaporizhzhia, Fedorivka, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vesele, Novopil, and Rivnopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian warriors are repelling two offensive actions of enemy troops near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, four combat clashes took place - the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Kamianka.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsk direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

