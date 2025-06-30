Half of the battles are in three directions: map from the General Staff

$41.590.00
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 04:28 PM • 29763 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 80510 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 80058 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 203103 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 175667 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 91614 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104080 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 148247 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 239378 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 89784 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Popular news
Ukraine confirmed damage to the Kirovskoe airfield in Crimea: important objects destroyedJune 29, 08:35 PM • 10450 views
Ukrainian military captured Cameroonians who were "treating teeth" in RussiaJune 29, 09:06 PM • 8432 views
Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Spain: details of the visitJune 29, 10:07 PM • 4288 views
Netanyahu: Israel's victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospects12:42 AM • 10503 views
Deadly traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi region: two dead, three injured01:49 AM • 10071 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 203103 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 239378 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 226583 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 285910 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 219446 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Hungary
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UNN Lite
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 61797 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 74664 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 175667 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 54566 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 61947 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

Half of the battles are in three directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Over the past day, on three fronts - Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka - most of the 137 combat engagements occurred. The occupiers carried out 62 air and 2 missile strikes, using 3474 kamikaze drones.

Half of the battles are in three directions: map from the General Staff

More than half of the 137 battles during the last day took place in three directions - Pokrovske, Lyman, and Novopavlivka, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning briefing on June 30, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 137 combat engagements were recorded during the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, the invaders launched two missile and 62 air strikes, using 60 missiles and dropping 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3474 kamikaze drones and carried out 6015 artillery shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 59 from multiple rocket launch systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, six command posts, three artillery systems, and two other important enemy objects," the report says.

Situation by directions

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to contain the invaders in the Pivnichno-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy launched 11 air strikes - dropping 29 guided aerial bombs, carried out 352 shellings, eight of which were from multiple rocket launch systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 16 enemy assault actions.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansk direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times in the areas of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were five attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of Kopanky, Nadia, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Torske, in the Serebryansk forest, and towards Novosergievka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully stopped four enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded yesterday near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks - in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk, Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovske direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Myrnye, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Myrnohrad, Horikhove, Udachne, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergievka, Oleksiivka and towards Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks yesterday in the areas of Myrnye, Zaporizhzhia, Fedorivka, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vesele, Novopil, and Rivnopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian warriors are repelling two offensive actions of enemy troops near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, four combat clashes took place - the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Kamianka.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsk direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Helicopters, tanks, cruise missiles: the General Staff summarized enemy losses for the day30.06.25, 07:35 • 1284 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
