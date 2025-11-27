Operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: over 230 combat engagements per day, the enemy carried out more than 2500 shellings

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
06:30 PM • 7242 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 10488 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 19473 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 26588 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 17733 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 25406 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 19841 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13449 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17115 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 12075 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.9m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhotoNovember 27, 11:52 AM • 24897 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 19005 views
Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol02:52 PM • 10923 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 16256 views
They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA06:19 PM • 8002 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 16302 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 19467 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 26579 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 25400 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 19043 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Geneva
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 27362 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 48462 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 81922 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 97470 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 96924 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Boeing Starliner
Social network
Time (magazine)

Operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: over 230 combat engagements per day, the enemy carried out more than 2500 shellings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The Ukrainian General Staff recorded 231 combat engagements and 2535 shellings. The Defense Forces destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle, nine vehicles, six drones, and eliminated 150 occupiers.

Operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: over 230 combat engagements per day, the enemy carried out more than 2500 shellings

As of 10:00 PM on November 27, 2025, Ukrainian military personnel recorded 231 combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched 25 airstrikes, using 78 guided bombs, and also employed 1,727 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,535 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In several directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks. Thus, in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight enemy assault actions were repelled, in the Lyman direction, nine locations are still under attack, and in the Pokrovsk direction, four combat engagements are ongoing. The defense forces destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle, nine vehicles, six drones, and a number of enemy shelters, eliminating 150 occupiers, 108 of whom were irrevocably lost.

General Staff confirmed strike on plant producing navigation equipment and ballistic components in Cheboksary26.11.25, 14:01 • 2576 views

In other directions, particularly Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv, Ukrainian units successfully repelled 16-19 enemy attacks, stopping attempts to break through in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zatyshshia, Stepnohirsk, Novoandriivka, and others.

The Prydniprovsky direction remained relatively calm, but the enemy launched an airstrike on Prydniprovsky. In general, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain enemy assaults and inflict significant losses on them.

Number of battles on the front line increased by a third in a day: map from the General Staff27.11.25, 08:24 • 2452 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Yalta