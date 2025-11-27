Operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: over 230 combat engagements per day, the enemy carried out more than 2500 shellings

As of 10:00 PM on November 27, 2025, Ukrainian military personnel recorded 231 combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched 25 airstrikes, using 78 guided bombs, and also employed 1,727 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,535 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In several directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks. Thus, in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight enemy assault actions were repelled, in the Lyman direction, nine locations are still under attack, and in the Pokrovsk direction, four combat engagements are ongoing. The defense forces destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle, nine vehicles, six drones, and a number of enemy shelters, eliminating 150 occupiers, 108 of whom were irrevocably lost.

In other directions, particularly Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv, Ukrainian units successfully repelled 16-19 enemy attacks, stopping attempts to break through in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zatyshshia, Stepnohirsk, Novoandriivka, and others.

The Prydniprovsky direction remained relatively calm, but the enemy launched an airstrike on Prydniprovsky. In general, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain enemy assaults and inflict significant losses on them.

