Number of battles on the front line increased by a third in a day: map from the General Staff

213 battles took place on the front line over the past day, which is a third more than the day before, the hottest spots remain in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 27, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 66 air strikes, dropping 162 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4013 shellings, including 60 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4388 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor launched air strikes, particularly on areas of settlements such as Partyzanske in Sumy Oblast; Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast; Havrylivka, Dibrova, Velykomykhailivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Kosivtseve, Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Nove Pole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; OdradoKamyanka in Kherson Oblast.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a UAV control point, and one other important enemy object," the report states.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched 4 air strikes, dropping nine guided aerial bombs, and carried out 174 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Ambarnoe, Dvorichanske, and towards Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, six combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the direction of the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 44 times, trying to break through our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Kopanky, Kolodyazi, Serednie, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Lyman and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 14 offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Novoselivka, Vyyimka, and Sacco and Vanzetti.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled four attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yablunivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 57 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Yalta, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 22 enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke, Yablukove, Zelenyi Hai, and towards Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units stopped two enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

