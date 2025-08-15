On the day of negotiations, they also kill, and that says a lot: Zelenskyy reacted to Russian attacks on Ukraine on the day of the summit in Alaska

$41.450.06
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreementsAugust 15, 06:37 AM • 20437 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 102524 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 60421 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN11:58 AM • 17311 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhoto01:34 PM • 11169 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 60860 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 102939 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 85741 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 169256 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 117410 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 133597 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 181662 views
On the day of negotiations, they also kill, and that says a lot: Zelenskyy reacted to Russian attacks on Ukraine on the day of the summit in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

President Zelenskyy stated that Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities continue even on the day of negotiations, which indicates a lack of intention to end the war. He emphasized the importance of a strong US position for an honest end to the war.

On the day of negotiations, they also kill, and that says a lot: Zelenskyy reacted to Russian attacks on Ukraine on the day of the summit in Alaska

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and noted that "on the day of negotiations, they also kill, and that says a lot," UNN reports.

Details

The head of state noted that he receives reports from intelligence, from diplomats about the preparation of the meeting in Alaska, about what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is bringing with him. In addition, reports are also coming in from Ukrainian regions after Russian strikes.

Sumy – Russian strike on the central market. Dnipropetrovsk region – strikes on cities and enterprises. Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Donetsk region – deliberate Russian strikes. The war continues. It continues precisely because there is not only no order, but also no signals about Moscow's preparation to end this war. On the day of negotiations, they also kill. And that says a lot

- Zelenskyy noted.

Russian missile attack on Dnipro district: man killed15.08.25, 17:18 • 3050 views

Add

The head of state added that the day before, there was a discussion with the United States of America, with Europeans, about what could really work.

Everyone needs an honest end to the war. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to end the war. We hope for a strong American position. Everything will depend on this – the Russians take American strength into account. Precisely strength

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Enemy struck the center of Sumy, large-scale fire erupted15.08.25, 17:48 • 4314 views

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelenskyy emphasizes the impossibility of resolving Ukraine's fate without its participation.

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

Political scientist Oleh Lisny believes that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of the process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral negotiation format with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy
Kyiv