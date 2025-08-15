On the day of negotiations, they also kill, and that says a lot: Zelenskyy reacted to Russian attacks on Ukraine on the day of the summit in Alaska

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and noted that "on the day of negotiations, they also kill, and that says a lot," UNN reports.

The head of state noted that he receives reports from intelligence, from diplomats about the preparation of the meeting in Alaska, about what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is bringing with him. In addition, reports are also coming in from Ukrainian regions after Russian strikes.

Sumy – Russian strike on the central market. Dnipropetrovsk region – strikes on cities and enterprises. Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Donetsk region – deliberate Russian strikes. The war continues. It continues precisely because there is not only no order, but also no signals about Moscow's preparation to end this war. On the day of negotiations, they also kill. And that says a lot - Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state added that the day before, there was a discussion with the United States of America, with Europeans, about what could really work.

Everyone needs an honest end to the war. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to end the war. We hope for a strong American position. Everything will depend on this – the Russians take American strength into account. Precisely strength - Zelenskyy summarized.

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelenskyy emphasizes the impossibility of resolving Ukraine's fate without its participation.

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

Political scientist Oleh Lisny believes that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of the process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral negotiation format with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.