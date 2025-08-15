Russian missile attack on Dnipro district: man killed

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported a missile attack in the Dnipro district. Preliminary information indicates one fatality and a fire. Details of the incident are currently being clarified. The head of the OVA stated this in his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Due to the enemy attack on the Dnipro district, a truck and a minibus were damaged. A man was killed. Condolences to his family and friends. - the message says.

It is also noted that, preliminarily, there is an injured person. A fire broke out. Details are being clarified.

