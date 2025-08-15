$41.450.06
12:08 PM • 26289 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 26517 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 42825 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 30900 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 51007 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 31881 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 67980 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 100160 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57877 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 203109 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian missile attack on Dnipro district: man killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported a missile attack on the Dnipro district. One person is preliminarily known to have died.

Russian missile attack on Dnipro district: man killed

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported a missile attack in the Dnipro district. Preliminary information indicates one fatality and a fire. Details of the incident are currently being clarified. The head of the OVA stated this in his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Due to the enemy attack on the Dnipro district, a truck and a minibus were damaged. A man was killed. Condolences to his family and friends. 

- the message says.

It is also noted that, preliminarily, there is an injured person. A fire broke out. Details are being clarified.

Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson with artillery in the morning: two injured15.08.25, 09:26 • 5978 views

Stepan Haftko

War
Serhiy Lysak
Dnipro Raion (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
Telegram
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kherson