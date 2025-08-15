$41.510.09
Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson with artillery in the morning: two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson with artillery around 08:00. Two men, 52 and 40 years old, sustained blast injuries and contusion.

Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson with artillery in the morning: two injured

Russian troops attacked the center of Kherson in the morning, two people were injured, the Kherson OVA reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"Around 08:00, Russian occupiers attacked the central part of Kherson with artillery," the OVA reported on Telegram.

Initially, it was known that a 52-year-old man sustained an explosive injury due to the enemy strike. The injured person is under the supervision of medics.

Later, another person injured by the morning Russian shelling of the center of Kherson sought medical attention. A 40-year-old Kherson resident sustained an explosive injury and concussion. He will receive outpatient treatment.

Addition

According to the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, over the past day in the Kherson region, 1 person died and 5 more were injured due to Russian aggression, including 1 child. Russian military shelled social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, including damaging an apartment building and 22 private houses. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines and outbuildings.

Julia Shramko

War
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson Oblast
Kherson